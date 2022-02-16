Apprenticeships help businesses in East of England fill skills gaps

Apprenticeships are on the rise in the East of England - Credit: Lovell

More East of England businesses are turning to apprenticeships to fill their skill shortages.

A Business Outlook Tracker survey carried out by accountancy firm Grant Thornton found that 58pc of firms said that more of their people would be trained using apprenticeships this year than in 2021.

It also found that employers saw additional strategic benefits to apprenticeships with six out of ten (60pc) of firms surveyed saying that apprenticeships had helped to improve social mobility in their business and the majority (56pc) agreed that formal development supports employee wellbeing.

Chris Starkie, Chief Executive of New Anglia LEP - Credit: New Anglia LEP

The study also found that the region's mid-sized firms are using apprenticeships at all levels of the business from entry level to senior management, with nearly half of those surveyed (48pc) saying that the Apprenticeship Levy had been a motivating factor in the increased use.

Katy Dorman, apprenticeship strategy manager at Norfolk County Council said that there has been a "significant rise" in recent Norfolk apprenticeship starts.

She said: "Recent research conducted by Apprenticeships Norfolk in December 2021 shows that 54pc of the local Norfolk businesses who responded, state that apprenticeships have helped them to develop skills and address a skills shortage in their organisation or expand their workforce skills, 30pc said it allowed them to invest in new talent.

"We know apprenticeships bring real opportunity for businesses to expand, diversify and develop their businesses to stay current. Businesses often report that they learn as much from their apprentice as the apprentice does from the organisation."

Chris Starkie, chief executive of New Anglia LEP, sees apprentices as being a good way for firms to grow and develop their workforce.

He said: "Recruiting apprentices is a very positive way to grow talent and develop a motivated and skilled workforce.

"As an employer, you can get funding from the government to pay for apprenticeship training, and the majority of businesses say apprenticeships have helped them increase productivity and the quality of their services and products.

Amanda Ninham, head of HR at Larking Gowen - Credit: Larking Gowen

"Apprentices can also bring diversity to your workforce. Higher and degree level apprenticeships offer fantastic opportunities for businesses to upskill and retrain staff and offer great learning opportunities for new employees."

Apprenticeships aren't just helping businesses, but are also helping young people without qualifications take the first step on the career ladder.

Adam Lockwood joined Ipswich Borough Council as a town planning technician apprentice in 2019. Two years later he was appointed to the post of planning assistant.

When looking for apprentices Kim Rogers from Ipswich Borough Council said that although the skills they seeks depends on the apprentice role being recruited for but "enthusiasm, and an eagerness to learn are all fundamental qualities".

Amanda Ninham, Head of HR at Larking Gowen, a Norwich-base accountancy firm, also said that specific qualifications are not needed to join the firm as an apprentice.

She said: "Anyone with the right motivation for a career in accountancy. It’s a myth that you have to be good at maths.

"These days we have systems and programs that do that for you, but you do have to be inquisitive, have great attention to detail and be keen to learn. Communications skills are vitally important, because you’ll be working with other teams and of course our clients."

For some, joining a company as an apprentice has resulted in a lifelong career.

Danny Bailey, Sizewell B maintenance manager - Credit: Sizewell

Danny Bailey maintenance manager at Sizewell power station first joined the plant as a craft apprentice in 1977. In 1990 he was promoted to enhanced craftsman and after a career at the power station doing various roles he is set to retire next month when another former apprentice is set to take over his role as maintenance manager.

Despite apprenticeships often attracting younger people at the start of their career there has been a growing number of older people becoming apprentices.

Ms Dorman said: "The number of individuals starting an apprenticeship has seen growth across all ages in the first quarter of 2021/22 academic year.

"We are thrilled to see an 85pc increase in those aged 16-18, a 50pc increase for those aged 19-24 and also a 38pc increase in those aged 25 and over. In real numbers that means an extra 226 older apprentices started in Q1 of this year compared to 2020/21."

Both Ms Rogers and Ms Ninham said that their apprenticeships are available to people of any age.

Ms Ninham added: "We have apprentices who are retraining in accountancy having changed their career path. As long as the level of apprenticeship is higher than your current level of qualification you can be an apprentice. So, if you have A levels, which are equivalent to a Level 3 apprenticeship, you can apply for AAT or ATT which are Level 4 qualifications."