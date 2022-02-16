News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Apprentices needed to to address growing marketing skills gap

person

Derin Clark

Published: 12:30 PM February 16, 2022
Marie Lake regional chair of the CIM East of England

Marie Lake, regional chair of the CIM East of England, is calling for apprentices to fill marketing skills gap - Credit: Pelican Communications

East Anglia business leaders are urged to invest in apprenticeships to address the growing marketing skills gap. 

Digital marketing skills have stagnated or declined during the pandemic research from training body Target Internet and the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) found. 

The research revealed that skills in analytics and data fell the most (-6pc), followed by content marketing (-4pc) and social media (-2pc). 

Marie Lake, regional chair of the CIM East of England, said: “Recruiting a marketing apprentice is a great way of keeping your organisation’s digital skills up to date whilst receiving funding to cover part of their salary from the UK government in the shape of the ‘Build the Future’ theme."

Maggie Jones, director of qualifications and partnerships at CIM added: “Apprenticeships create a clear and credible non-academic route to joining the marketing profession. Investment in them will help improve access to our industry and, in turn, nurture diverse talent within it."

Norfolk
Suffolk

Don't Miss

A drone image of The White Horse in Brancaster, which boasts stunning coastal views.

Food and Drink

5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Flowers have been left at the scene of a crash in Norwich

Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Valeria Navarro from The Tapas Lunch Company

Brexit border delays impacting Norfolk businesses

Derin Clark

person
Bertie Beck, who has a post-covid condition called PIMS, which affects children around a month afthe

Family raising awareness of rare post-Covid condition found in children

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon