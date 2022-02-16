Apprentices needed to to address growing marketing skills gap

Marie Lake, regional chair of the CIM East of England, is calling for apprentices to fill marketing skills gap - Credit: Pelican Communications

East Anglia business leaders are urged to invest in apprenticeships to address the growing marketing skills gap.

Digital marketing skills have stagnated or declined during the pandemic research from training body Target Internet and the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) found.

The research revealed that skills in analytics and data fell the most (-6pc), followed by content marketing (-4pc) and social media (-2pc).

Marie Lake, regional chair of the CIM East of England, said: “Recruiting a marketing apprentice is a great way of keeping your organisation’s digital skills up to date whilst receiving funding to cover part of their salary from the UK government in the shape of the ‘Build the Future’ theme."

Maggie Jones, director of qualifications and partnerships at CIM added: “Apprenticeships create a clear and credible non-academic route to joining the marketing profession. Investment in them will help improve access to our industry and, in turn, nurture diverse talent within it."