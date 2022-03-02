Apprenticeships can be a great opportunity to retrain for a new career

Apprenticeships are available for people of all ages - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

An increasing number of people aged over 24 are joining apprenticeship schemes to train for a new career or earn higher qualifications.

Figures published by the government found that a higher proportion of apprentices aged 24 or over started in 2019/20 compared to 2018/19.

As well as this, 47pc of apprentices starting in 2019/20 were people aged 25 and over.

There are many reasons why those in their 20s and older would consider this career move.

One reason could be that workers looking to switch professions may find apprenticeships provide a good opportunity to retrain and learn new skills, while also earning money.

And, with so many different types of opportunities available, from office-based jobs to hands-on roles, it can be a great way to change careers.

Morgan Sindall, a construction company with locations across East Anglia, welcomes older apprentices onto its schemes.

Sam Millson, HR business partner at the company, said: "At Morgan Sindall we have been able to offer new opportunities and progression for over 25’s by offering them the chance to take part in apprenticeships as well as the apprenticeships we offer to early careers.

"Our older employees have grasped the opportunity with both hands and have found the additional education and experience blend very beneficial to their development."

Apprenticeships can also be a good way to further a candidate's experience and gain higher qualifications.

For example, higher apprenticeships go from level 4 to 7 and are equivalent to a foundation degree and above. Degree apprenticeships are available at levels 6 to 7 and are equivalent to a full Bachelor's or Master's degree.

Schemes can combine work with study, meaning it can be a work-based, academic or combined qualification or a professional qualification relevant to the industry.

Will Sealey, Vattenfall’s first higher level apprentice in East Anglia, studying a MSc in Climate Change alongside his first job as community liaison officer for its Norfok Zone offshore wind farms - Credit: Vattenfall

Offshore windfarm company Vattenfall, for example, has a higher level apprenticeship programme, which was recently filled by Wil Sealey who joined the firm after graduating with a first-class degree.

The 23 year old is working as a community liaison officer for its Norfolk Zone offshore wind projects. Alongside working for the company, he is continuing to study for his MSc in Climate Change.

Mr Sealey said: “This is all on my doorstep without me having to leave East Anglia. I’ve studied at a world-class university with a global reputation for its work on climate change, achieved a first-class degree and am now working for a world-class offshore wind developer on ground-breaking projects – all in Norfolk."

When considering an apprenticeship, those looking to switch careers should keep in mind that they may have to take a pay cut when joining a scheme.

All apprentices aged 19 or over will earn at least the current National Minimum Wage rate for an apprentice, which is £4.30 per hour. After completing their first year they will be entitled to the National Minimum Wage or National Living Wage rate for their age.

Although this may be less than they are currently earning, for older people considering switching a career or who want to gain new qualifications, an apprenticeship can be a good way to gain experience while earning money.