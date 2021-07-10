Town could see three new businesses operating on its seafront

Published: 3:13 PM July 10, 2021

Businesses are being invited to apply for a temporary spot at an “attractive seaside location”.

Three spaces for "a variety of businesses" are up for grabs at Gorleston’s south Marine Parade car park.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is accepting applications for mobile concessions to operate at the site on a temporary basis, to provide an additional offering for residents and visitors at the popular coastal town.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is accepting applications for a variety of mobile concessions to operate on a temporary basis at Gorleston’s south Marine Parade car park. - Credit: Emily Thomson

A spokesman said there will be no more than three concessions at any one time and they will operate between 10am and 8pm and will not be permitted to remain onsite overnight.

They said: “The government has granted additional temporary permissions for 2021, allowing up to 56 days of temporary use of land without the need for planning permission.

You may also want to watch:

“Several businesses in Gorleston have already taken advantage of this relaxation in planning rules to help their businesses.

“The council is allowing suitable concessions to operate on council owned land. The area has a high level of footfall and it is hoped these additional temporary concessions will provide an additional offer for residents and visitors.”

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is accepting applications for a variety of mobile concessions to operate on a temporary basis at Gorleston’s south Marine Parade car park. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Each business will occupy a parking bay at the seafront’s car park but there will be “no further ice cream” - as this concession is already occupied.

In an online document from Great Yarmouth Borough Council, posted on the Gorleston-On-Sea Facebook group, it adds: “The sites are broken down into several categories depending on your intended use and offer for the use proposed

“The council is not bound to accept the highest offers, the variety offered is important, we may also split the times between parties.”

Gorleston south Marine Parade car park - Credit: Emily Thomson

The online post divided opinions as more than 200 people commented.

Many welcomed the opportunity to see more diverse offerings on Gorleston seafront’s far end.

Some suggested ideas such as a fresh fish and shell fish, a fresh coffee stand or a vendor offing vegetarian and vegan food.

But others felt it was unfair on the businesses already operating there.

Great Yarmouth Borough Council is accepting applications for a variety of mobile concessions to operate on a temporary basis at Gorleston’s south Marine Parade car park. - Credit: Emily Thomson



