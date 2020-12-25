Published: 5:38 AM December 25, 2020

A house believed to be the most expensive to come on the open market in Norfolk that's not part of a country estate has been snapped up.

Appletree House, Brancaster, which has sold. - Credit: Archant library/Strutt & Parker

Appletree House in Brancaster, built in the 1920s for a colonel, went up for sale last year. Its eye watering price tag was partly because of its location, with uninterrupted views over to the saltmarshes towards Brancaster golf club. Previous owners have been said to helicopter in because of its tucked away location.

Appletree House, Brancaster, has sold. - Credit: Archant library/Strutt & Parker

For a house that's not part of an estate or at the centre of a farm business, and not for sale privately, it pushed boundaries in terms of its price-tag. It was built for Colonel Jack Lesley and his wife Margot with fantastic, Italianate style garden 'rooms' divided by walls and hedges. Not only is the house itself spectacular with its own tower with a room at the top with panoramic views, but it occupies what many consider to be the best location in Norfolk. Putting together the special nature of the house, its location and uniqueness justified the high price, said the agents. Tom Goodley, director of residential at Strutt and Parker in Norwich, who sold the property, said: '"Appletree House really is a one-off – to find a home like this, with so much accommodation and such beautiful Riviera-style gardens, in this area, really is quite unusual. It's exchanged and completed, we are thrilled for all involved."