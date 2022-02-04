Careers festival appeals for more food and farming firms

More food and farming firms are needed at the 2022 Norfolk and Suffolk Skills and Careers Festival. Pictured is a scene from the 2018 event - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Food and farming businesses battling labour shortages and a looming skills gap have been urged to showcase their industry's career opportunities to young people at an event next month.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Skills and Careers Festival will be held at the Norfolk Showground on March 9-10 - making a "welcome return" after last year's cancellation due to the pandemic.

A record 7,000 young people, aged 14-24, are booked to attend the event, organised by a coalition of organisations including the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) and the Suffolk Agricultural Association (SAA).

But while there are already around 50 exhibitors from key East Anglian business sectors - including leisure and tourism, construction, energy, financial services, and the public sector - organisers feel the agri-food industry is under-represented.

A direct appeal has been made to companies in this sector, where post-Brexit labour shortages have become a key concern in recent months, particularly for fruit and vegetable growers and meat producers.

A letter has been sent to agri-food firms to ask them to take part, signed by RNAA managing director Mark Nicholas, SAA chief executive Phillip Ainsworth and Chris Starkie, chief executive of the New Anglia LEP (Local Enterprise Partnership).

It says: "Representation of the agri-food sector has not been as strong as it should be in previous years and, this year, we intend to ensure that with the support of committed employers like yourself, the agri-food sector is represented in the most engaging and inspiring way possible.

"This is the moment to make a difference for the next generation. We very much hope that you will join us to help show and demonstrate the range of skills and career paths in the agri-food sector."

Mr Nicholas added: "Some sectors are more advanced than others in how they go about demonstrating the variety of skills and careers available, and we feel the agri-food industry can be better represented.

"There is a real-time need to get more people engaged and interested in the careers and skills available, and they need to give the next generation of youngsters the opportunity to find out more about different careers."

Employers can sign up to take part by visiting www.norfolkskills.co.uk

Mark Nicholas, managing director of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, has urged for more agri-food firms to join the 2022 Norfolk and Suffolk Skills and Careers Festival - Credit: Danielle Booden



