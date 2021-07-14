Published: 1:19 PM July 14, 2021

Live in one 'of the most profitable Jack Wills in the country' - an apartment over the store is now for sale. - Credit: Bedfords

A glamorous three bedroom home is for sale for £825,000 in a Georgian building in Norfolk with one of the remaining Jack Wills shops still open.

Inside the apartment for sale - Credit: Bedfords

The fashion retailer Jack Wills closed many of its stores across East Anglia - including Southwold, Aldeburgh and Ipswich in Suffolk. It recently announced it was also closing its main store in Norwich.

The Frasers Group - headed up by Sports Direct's Mike Ashley - closed down 31 Jack Wills stores nationwide last year. This followed the firm rescuing the British retailer from administration in 2019.

The roof terrace - Credit: Bedfords

However, the Jack Wills store in Burnham Market's main Market Place - said to be one of the most profitable in the country - remains open.

Now an apartment is for sale above the shop with three bedrooms, a garden and parking.

This is for sale leasehold and does not include the Jack Wills ground floor shop.

Inside the apartment for sale - Credit: Bedfords

Inside the property for sale is a hall, a vaulted kitchen with hand-built units, a dining room, a sitting room with shuttered sash windows and two bathrooms with slipper baths. Outside is a roof terrace and a private garden.

Inside the apartment - Credit: Bedfords

Ben Marchbank, a partner at Bedfords property agency in Burnham Market, selling the apartment, said: "Shops in Burnham have done better than many retailers because people can't go anywhere, and are on holiday here.

"People coming on holiday to Burnham Market go into Anna's women's clothing store for the wife, then cross over the road and go into Gun Hill for the husband and then they take the kids into Jack Wills.

"I've heard Jack Wills in Burnham Market is one of the most profitable stores in the country."

Jack Wills announced it was closing in Southwold in April after shutting Ipswich and Aldeburgh last year.

Last month Jack Wills announced a huge sale to close its Norwich store in London Street.