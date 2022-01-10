Norfolk talent pool helps car simulator firm go from strength-to-strength

Co-founders Bob Stevens, left, and Kia Cammaerts, of Ansible Motion, with the Grant of Appointment for the Queen's Award. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

A Norfolk-firm which provides state-of-the-art driving simulators to firms around the world has put its success down to the fantastic talent pool in the county.

Ansible Motion, which designs and manufactures driving simulators, received the Queen's Award for Enterprise in business in a presentation ceremony on Friday.

The company, which was set-up by Kia Cammaerts and Bob Stevens from their bedrooms in 2009, has grown from the initial two founders to now employing 20 people.

Based at Hethel Engineering Centre, near Wymondham, Ansible Motion has recruited engineers from across the region to help its growth and the firm said it is always on the lookout for new talent.

During a ceremony, where the award was presented by Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk, The Lady Dannatt MBE, Mr Cammaerts said: "A word about our location. Despite the apparent rural nature I don’t think we would be where we are now if we hadn’t chosen to start here.

"There is a local talent pool and surprisingly competent manufacturing and service infrastructure with technical depth and plenty of automotive experience.

"Hethel Engineering Centre has also been key to our success. Their excellent facilities and flexible approach has supported our growth from the beginning. Without all these factors our 12 year journey – from a start in two spare bedrooms – would have been much harder.

"Our staff count has grown by more than 50pc over the last three years, and our business growth is significantly greater than that.

"Our ambition is to continue this growth and continue developing advanced simulation technologies that contribute to the global automotive industry."

Equally impressed with the engineering talent in Norfolk, The Lady Dannatt, MBE, added: "Norfolk should be immensely proud. This is so good for Norfolk and really showcases the fantastic brains and minds we have in the region."

The Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk, Lady Dannatt, prepares to drive the simulator at Ansible Motion. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022

The award recognises their ground-breaking engineering work which has seen Ansible Motion become a leading-company within the motor industry.

Its driving simulators, one of which was showcased during the award ceremony, cost about £3 million each. The simulators are sold to car giants across the world, including in Japan, Australia and the USA and help car manufacturers design and develop new cars.

The simulator at Ansible Motion in action before the Queen's Award presentation at the Hethel Engineering Centre. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2022







