Anglian Water scoops Utility of the Year award

person

Derin Clark

Published: 5:21 PM March 22, 2022
Anglian Water team winning Utility of the Year award

Anglian Water team winning Utility of the Year award - Credit: Simply_Photography

Anglian Water has scooped the Utility of the Year award at the Utility Week Awards ceremony in London.

In presenting the water firm with the accolade the judging panel said: “Anglian Water demonstrated consistent excellence in all its core areas and is notably pushing the envelope on environmental matters and development of innovative approaches to sustainable business operations.”

Peter Simpson, chief executive of Anglian Water said: “I am incredibly proud Anglian has been named Utility of the Year for a second time. I believe it reflects not only our leadership in things like leakage reduction and environmental protection, but also that we never stop looking for new ways to keep pushing the frontier.

“This award is testament to each and every one of our staff, partners and suppliers who have worked tirelessly over the last year to deliver first-class service to our customers. Their commitment never faltered despite the massive challenges we’ve all faced throughout the pandemic – and that makes me incredibly proud.” 

