Anglian Water sets out pledges to improve region's river quality

Anglian Water has announced a major initiative to clean up and revitalise rivers across East Anglia.

The company has teamed up with Severn Trent in its commitment improve the quality of water in the region.

And it has set out five pledges under what it calls its Get River Positive Plan.

They are:

* Ensure storm overflows and sewage treatment works do not harm rivers

* Create more opportunities for everyone to enjoy the region's rivers

* Support others to improve and care for rivers

* Enhance East Anglia's rivers and create new habitats so wildlife can thrive

* Be open and transparent about its performance and plans.

In addition to this, Anglian Water has said that it will eliminate all serious pollution from its waterways by 2025 and reduce milder pollution by at least 45pc.

It has also announced plans to launch a fund to help monitor the region's rivers, as well as work towards reintroducing species such as salmon, the burbot and beavers into the east of England.

This move comes after increased concerns over the high level of waste and pollution in East Anglian rivers.

Earlier this year conservationists warned that waterways in Norfolk contained a cocktail of chemicals, including cocaine, caffeine, oestrogen and painkillers.

Peter Simpson CEO of Anglian Water said that Norfolk and Suffolk's rivers "should be beautiful places, rich in nature".

He added: "We’ve come a long way since privatisation in protecting the environment and helping it to flourish – today marks an evolution in our promise and will see us go even further.

“As the Environment Bill became the Environment Act, we made it clear we felt even more action was needed to ensure the future health of our rivers – by coming together as an industry, securing the right investment as part of the regulatory process, and working collaboratively with other sectors.

"We firmly believe in the power of collaboration to solve big challenges which is why it’s vital we bring the right people together.

"Get River Positive is the start of a movement, of tangible action that will deliver the changes we all want to see.”