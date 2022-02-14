News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Craft beer enthusiast becomes new boss of maltings firm

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 1:40 PM February 14, 2022
Stuart Sands is the new chief executive of Anglia Maltings, which owns Crisp Malt in Great Ryburgh

Stuart Sands is the new chief executive of Anglia Maltings, which owns Crisp Malt in Great Ryburgh - Credit: Frances Brace / Red Flame Comms

A business leader with a passion for craft beer has been appointed to lead the company which owns a major Norfolk maltings.

Stuart Sands is the new chief executive at Anglia Maltings (Holdings), a group which includes Crisp Malt, based at Great Ryburgh near Fakenham.

The company was previously led and developed by David Thompson, who died last July. 

Mr Sands arrives from his previous role in the USA, where he spent more than five years with the rapidly-expanding Country Malt Group, first as director of finance, then general manager.

During his tenure, the group served an American craft brewing industry whose members numbered over 10,000 - which he said "fuelled my enthusiasm for craft beers".

He now looks forward to bringing that expertise to East Anglia - a farming heartland of malting barley grown for the brewing and distilling industries.

“I’ve joined a fantastic business with great people, and am really looking forward to working with them to see just how much more we can achieve for our customers,” he said.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 of the best Norfolk bars and pubs with a sea view
  2. 2 Brexit border delays impacting Norfolk businesses
  3. 3 Family raising awareness of rare post-Covid condition found in children
  1. 4 Flowers left at scene of fatal crash after car enters river
  2. 5 Four bikers fined for riding illegally at picnic site
  3. 6 Kind woman rescues dog and prevents crash on A47
  4. 7 Military helicopter lands on east Norfolk village green
  5. 8 Police investigate reports of hooded man following women in Norwich
  6. 9 Man in 60s dies after car crashes into river
  7. 10 Restaurant with 'entire menu based around fire' launches in Norwich

“It’ll be an exciting challenge for us to take the already-strong customer support to new levels. That’s as well as driving forward on our sustainability goals and the innovation work with the ingredients we produce.

“I’ve joined a company with a century-and-a-half of tradition and heritage. That’s a contrast to Country Malt Group’s mere 25 years of operating.

"There are lessons from the success of the new kid on the block and we’ll be drawing on some of those as we investigate opportunities for the business. We’ll be paying particular attention to the ones that help us deliver more for our customers. 

“With our terrific team members, supportive investors and expert suppliers, those opportunities should be a-plenty. I’m looking forward to getting stuck in with them.” 

Mr Sands, who trained as a chartered accountant, and his wife have three young children and are from families in Ireland. 

He is a keen sportsman and the lively Gaelic football team in his former US hometown of Portland is his creation.

“No pressure, but I will be expecting the team members to be ordering beers made using Crisp malt from now on,” he said.

Farming
Norfolk
Fakenham News

Don't Miss

Emergency services at the Halfords roundabout in Norwich.

Norwich Live News

Norwich roads and major roundabout closed after car goes into river

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
The school run: The biggest daily danger our children face is from the traffic hazards it creates, s

Parents to be banned from driving near schools in new trial

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
West Raynham School has gained an outstanding Ofsted report. PHOTO: IAN BURT COPY:Kathryn Cross

Village school shuts for good because it has no children to teach

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
USAF B-52 over RAF Marham, Norfolk

Long-range American bomber spotted above Norfolk's skies

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon