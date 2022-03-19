Former north Norfolk B&B owner opens new homeware shop in Dereham

Amelia Violet Home is a new interior and homeware shop in Quebec Street in Dereham. - Credit: Andrea Squires

A new homeware store promising “fancy things at reasonable prices” has opened in Dereham.

With a passion for interior design, Andrea Squires, from Gressenhall, said it was always her dream to open her own shop.

And after the 49-year-old made the decision to sell her north Norfolk B&B last year, during the coronavirus pandemic, it gave her the push that she needed.

Amelia Violet Home is a new interior and homeware shop in Quebec Street in Dereham. Pictured is owner Andrea Squires. - Credit: Andrea Squires

Mrs Squires, the former owner of The Cobblers in Wells, said: “The B&B just became too expensive for me to run.

“When we sold it, we didn’t know there would be an end to Covid so we thought we would just get out, it was just too stressful.

“So, me and my husband went back to office jobs but I hated it.

Amelia Violet Home is a new interior and homeware shop in Quebec Street in Dereham. - Credit: Andrea Squires

“It has always been a little bit of a dream of mine to open an interior design shop, so I thought I would just go for it.”

Amelia Violet Home, located in Quebec Street, officially opened its doors on Friday, March 18.

Mrs Squires said she wanted to offer something a bit more “unique” in Dereham with personally selected homeware items including big mirrors, statement lamps, tables, accessories and ornaments.

Amelia Violet Home is a new interior and homeware shop in Quebec Street in Dereham. - Credit: Andrea Squires

“It’s everything I would want in my own home,” she added. “Fancy things but very reasonably priced.

“I was really nervous about doing this after what happened last time with the business and especially with the cost of living going up.

“I just didn’t know if people would like it. But the community has been so kind. I have loads of people coming in and wishing me well and I’ve already sold lots of items.”

Amelia Violet Home is a new interior and homeware shop in Quebec Street in Dereham. - Credit: Andrea Squires

In the future, Mrs Squires also hopes to support local makers and crafters by selling their products in her shop.

She added: “It feels amazing to be here. Dereham is an amazing community. They have always pulled out the stops to help their own. Even though we lived in Wells, my family are mostly from around here.

“To now have a business in Dereham means a lot to me. I love our local people and our local town.”

For more information about the business visit here.

Amelia Violet Home is a new interior and homeware shop in Quebec Street in Dereham. - Credit: Andrea Squires

Amelia Violet Home is a new interior and homeware shop in Quebec Street in Dereham. - Credit: Andrea Squires

Amelia Violet Home is a new interior and homeware shop in Quebec Street in Dereham. - Credit: Andrea Squires

Designer dog toys from Amelia Violet Home - a new interior and homeware shop in Quebec Street in Dereham. - Credit: Andrea Squires



