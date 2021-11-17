News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
What do Amazon's credit card changes mean for you?

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 1:57 PM November 17, 2021
Amazon will no longer accept Visa credit cards from January 2022. - Credit: PA Images

Amazon is set to no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards from January 2022.

The online retailer said it would stop using Visa credit cards as a payment method from Wednesday, January 19, due to the high cost of accepting card payments.

What is changing?

In an email to customers, Amazon confirmed it would stop the use of Visa credit cards from January 19 due to the price.

However, customers will still be able to use debit cards, including Visa and non-Visa credit cards.

Why are Amazon doing this?

Amazon said the "cost of accepting card payments continues to be an obstacle for businesses trying to provide the best prices for customers" and believes that due to technological innovation, the price should be greatly reduced.

An Amazon spokesperson said: “These costs should be going down over time with technological advancements, but instead they continue to stay high or even rise.

“As a result of Visa’s continued high cost of payments, we regret that Amazon.co.uk will no longer accept UK-issued Visa credit cards as of January 19, 2022.

“With the rapidly changing payments landscape around the world, we will continue innovating on behalf of customers to add and promote faster, cheaper, and more inclusive payment options to our stores across the globe.”

What do Visa think?

Visa said it is disappointed by Amazon's decision and claims it is "threatening to restrict consumer choice".

A Visa spokesperson said: “UK shoppers can use their Visa debit and credit cards at Amazon UK today and throughout the holiday season.

“We are very disappointed that Amazon is threatening to restrict consumer choice in the future.

“When consumer choice is limited, nobody wins.

“We have a long-standing relationship with Amazon and we continue to work toward a resolution, so our cardholders can use their preferred Visa credit cards at Amazon UK without Amazon-imposed restrictions come January 2022.”

