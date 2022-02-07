Historic pub wins permission for new gazebo

A Norfolk pub has received permission to erect a new gazebo to shelter its outdoor seating area.

The Orange Tree Inn and Restaurant in Thornham, near Hunstanton, was given permission for the aluminium-framed structure by West Norfolk Borough Council on Friday, February 4.

The grade-II listed pub, which was formerly known as the King’s Head Hotel, is thought to date from the first half of the 17th century.

It has already covered two parts of its outdoor area with gazebos following a permission given in 2020, and will now be able to erect a third.

The gazebos include slats which provide shade on a sunny day, and can be closed to shelter diners when it rains.

A conservation officer at the borough council said: “Currently this area appears to be fenced off, so removing the fence and opening up the area would have a positive impact on the setting of the listed building and bring public benefit."