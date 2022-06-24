News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East boat builder wins £2m contract for "game changing" vessels

Ken Symon

Published: 3:46 PM June 24, 2022
Handshake to celebrate £2m boatbuilding deal between North Star and Great Yarmouth-based Alicat Workboats

North Star's Andrew Duncan shakes hands with Alicat's Simon Coote, flanked by Chartwell Marine's Guido de Mola (left) and Andy Page - Credit: North Star

Boat builder Alicat Workboats has won a £2m contract to build two craft to be used on the Dogger Bank Wind Farm off the North East coast of England.

The order for the Great Yarmouth-based marine and engineering specialist follows an initial contract last September to build two initial daughter craft for customer North Star's renewables fleet.

The boats use a "game changing" hybrid-powered design developed by leading sustainable naval architect Chartwell Marine, in collaboration with North Star.

The aim was to produce high-performance vessels that combine diesel and electric outboard propulsion, a first for the offshore wind market.

North Star's first fleet purpose built for offshore wind operations and maintenance is being delivered to Dogger Bank Wind Farm partners  Equinor, SSE Renewables and Eni Plenitude from February next year.

The four Alicat vessels will support operations with the safe transfer of maintenance technicians and equipment between North Star vessels and the Dogger Bank wind turbines.

