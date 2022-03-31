Aldi to create more than 80 jobs across Norfolk with salaries up to £63k

Aldi has announced it is looking to hire 87 new people in Norfolk this year. - Credit: Aldi

Aldi is looking to recruit more than 80 new members of staff across Norfolk – with salaries paying up to £63,000.

The discount chain has created 87 jobs across the county - from store assistant to store manager roles.

The new jobs will be on offer at stores in Diss, Fakenham and Great Yarmouth.

The recruitment drive follows Aldi's nationwide expansion, which is expected to create more than 2,000 jobs nationwide.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director, at Aldi UK said: “As we continue to grow and make Aldi accessible to even more shoppers this year, we need thousands more amazing colleagues across the country to make that possible.

“That includes job roles at current and new stores across Norfolk.

“Our colleagues are central to everything we do at Aldi and remain one of the key factors in our success."

Last year Aldi revealed plans to find suitable locations in King's Lynn, Downham Market, Swaffham, and the Cromer and Sheringham area for new stores.

The latest jobs available in Norfolk can be found on the Jobs24 website.