Aldi issues urgent warning after discovering product poses fire risk
- Credit: PA
Aldi has issued a warning to customers after it discovered one of its products poses a fire risk.
Trading Standards has issued notices for a number of products that have been found to have dangerous faults.
Discount retailer Aldi has recalled its Kirton House Pumpkin Ceramic Tealight Wax Burner.
The product poses a risk of catching fire due to deposits on the inside of the burning chamber when fragrance or tall tealights are used.
It has since been found it does not meet safety regulation requirements.
Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.
Product details
Brand: KIRKTON HOUSE
Most Read
- 1 5 of the most unexpected celebrity sightings in Norfolk this year
- 2 The £1m-a-day crimewave sweeping Norfolk
- 3 DVLA issues warning to UK drivers over expired licences
- 4 A47 reopens after van catches fire
- 5 Family home with impressive treehouse in garden is up for auction
- 6 Family-run timber merchant ensures fireworks display will go ahead
- 7 Summer temperatures to return to Norfolk with highs over 20C forecast
- 8 People evacuated from Fire on the Water as tent collapses in heavy rain
- 9 Norfolk zoo offering cheaper tickets amid cost of living crisis
- 10 CCTV image released after man's jaw broken during car park assault
Product code: 721799
Batches affected: PUMPKIN VARIANT ONLY - EAN 4088600518978
LED strip lights Soulcker, a product sold through Amazon, have been recalled after it was discovered it posed a serious risk of causing choking and internal injuries.
The product is controlled by a small remote control powered by button batteries which are easily accessible.
The button batteries may be placed in the mouth and swallowed, presenting a choking hazard for young children and causing damage to the gastrointestinal tract.
Customers should not use the product and instead return it for a refund.
Product details
Soulcker Smart LED Strip Lights (15 m/50 ft)
Amazon ASIN: B08CDTPNHV
Reference: X001A5A5R5