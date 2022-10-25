Aldi issues urgent warning after discovering product poses fire risk

Aldi has issued an urgent warning after a product sold at its stores was found to pose a fire risk - Credit: PA

Aldi has issued a warning to customers after it discovered one of its products poses a fire risk.

Trading Standards has issued notices for a number of products that have been found to have dangerous faults.

Aldi has recalled its Kirton House Pumpkin Ceramic Tealight Wax Burner as it poses a fire risk - Credit: Norfolk County Council Trading Standards

Discount retailer Aldi has recalled its Kirton House Pumpkin Ceramic Tealight Wax Burner.

The product poses a risk of catching fire due to deposits on the inside of the burning chamber when fragrance or tall tealights are used.

It has since been found it does not meet safety regulation requirements.

Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

Product details

Brand: KIRKTON HOUSE

Product code: 721799

Batches affected: PUMPKIN VARIANT ONLY - EAN 4088600518978

Soulcker strip LED lights sold via Amazon have been recalled due to a serious choking risk - Credit: Trading Standards

LED strip lights Soulcker, a product sold through Amazon, have been recalled after it was discovered it posed a serious risk of causing choking and internal injuries.

The product is controlled by a small remote control powered by button batteries which are easily accessible.

The button batteries may be placed in the mouth and swallowed, presenting a choking hazard for young children and causing damage to the gastrointestinal tract.

Customers should not use the product and instead return it for a refund.

Product details

Soulcker Smart LED Strip Lights (15 m/50 ft)

Amazon ASIN: B08CDTPNHV

Reference: X001A5A5R5