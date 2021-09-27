Aldi to open 100 new stores with eyes on towns in Norfolk

Published: 4:46 PM September 27, 2021

Aldi is looking for suitable properties to open new stores across Norfolk. - Credit: PA

Supermarket giant Aldi is set to open 100 more stores across the UK, and has its sights set on towns in Norfolk.

The 100 new branches will create 2,000 new jobs, as part of a £1.3 billion investment drive which bosses of the supermarket chain announced after a 10.2pc increase in sales across the UK and Ireland in 2020.

The discount retailer revealed plans earlier this year to find suitable locations in King's Lynn, Downham Market, Swaffham, and the Cromer and Sheringham area for new stores.

Giles Hurley, Aldi's Chief Executive, said: "As well as delivering record sales, we continued to invest for growth, deploying over £600 million in stores and distribution centres across the UK.

"This helped to create thousands of much-needed jobs and support for British farmers and manufacturers.

The new stores would be in addition to the 13 it already has in the county. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2017

"Whilst the cost of responding to the pandemic dampened profits, our decision to return business rate relief was the right thing to do."

Aldi repaid the business rates saved from the Government's scrapping of the tax during the pandemic, following similar moves by other supermarkets.

Mr Hurley did confirm the retailer is facing "tighter" product availability, but it has avoided customers facing significant shortages and price increases.

He added: "It's difficult to believe that anyone could be immune from the supply challenges we are seeing, but our business is pretty unique and ultimately well positioned to deal with these issues because of our reduced number of suppliers and smaller range."

The supermarket chain stated it was seeing disruption to supplies for the Specialbuy "middle aisle" items due to production disruption in east Asia because of pandemic restrictions and the impact of shipping.

The budget retailer stated that it has faced "tighter" product availability, but has managed to insulate customers from supply challenges. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2016

Mr Hurley stressed the retailer has not felt an impact from current disruption to fuel supplies, with the firm insisting its depots are fully stocked.

Earlier this year plans for a new Aldi store off William Frost Way in Costessey were approved by South Norfolk Council.

The new store is set to employ 50 people and have more than 100 parking spaces.