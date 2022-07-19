News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Family-run Norwich firm gives £1m to local charities

person

Derin Clark

Published: 11:17 AM July 19, 2022
Alan Boswell visiting the Big C Research Laboratory

Alan Boswell visiting the Big C Research Laboratory - Credit: Alan Boswell Group

A family-run insurance company has given more than £1m to local charities. 

The Alan Boswell Group Charitable Trust was set up in 2019 by Norwich-based firm Alan Boswell Group as a way to award grants to organisations that help and support people in East Anglia. 

In its first year the Trust gave £250,000 to charities and community groups, in the second year £339,000 was awarded and its third year saw £520,000 grant money given. 

Groups that have benefited from the donations include local cancer charity Big C; Norwich-based social enterprise The Freed, which works to prevent poverty, hunger and homelessness; and the MS Society. 

Alan Boswell, executive chairman of Alan Boswell Group, said: “We are in the fortunate position to be able to help others, so why wouldn’t we?

"It’s important to make a difference and to give something back, so I’m pleased that we’ve hit such an important milestone and hope that the grants have gone some way to help people.”

