Future 50: Tech bootcamp launches new training programme for aspiring web developers

People can become professional web developers in nine weeks with Akcela's new training programme - Credit: Akcela

Akcela, a tech incubator in Norwich city centre, has launched a new training programme that allows people to become professional web developers in as little as nine weeks.

Tech Educators, Akcela’s web3 coding bootcamp, has partnered with US-based Code Fellows on the Full Stack programme, which will equip individuals with the education they need to make a start in the tech industry.

To mark the launch of the programme, Tech Educators is offering the first 50 spaces on the introductory course, Code 101 – Introduction to Software, free of charge.

“Tech companies continue to flourish in the UK market, with 2.3 times increase in investment, totalling an estimated £29.4bn in 2021,” said James Adams, managing director of Akcela and Tech Educators.

“Continuing to build a strong and sustainable economy requires both access to capital and the best talent,” he added. “Partnering with Code Fellows means we can provide first class, up-to-date training, allowing us to concentrate on our core goals of finding, supporting and nurturing software developers of the future.”

James Adams, managing director of Akcela and Tech Educators - Credit: Tech Educators



Mitchell Robertson, VP at Code Fellows, said: “At Code Fellows, it is our mission to find like-minded partners in communities around the globe and support them with our proven curriculum, instructional methodologies and industry-leading expertise. Working together, we are able to leverage our collective strengths to provide the skills that lead to rewarding tech careers that are often relegated to a privileged few.

“It’s our honour to work alongside Tech Educators to provide them with the curriculum, training and support they need, to change lives, companies and the wider economy of the East of England.”

For more information, visit www.techeducators.co.uk/101