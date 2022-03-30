News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Future 50: Tech bootcamp launches new training programme for aspiring web developers

person

Adam Pescod

Published: 3:46 PM March 30, 2022
Two men chatting at a desk in an office

People can become professional web developers in nine weeks with Akcela's new training programme - Credit: Akcela

Akcela, a tech incubator in Norwich city centre, has launched a new training programme that allows people to become professional web developers in as little as nine weeks.

Tech Educators, Akcela’s web3 coding bootcamp, has partnered with US-based Code Fellows on the Full Stack programme, which will equip individuals with the education they need to make a start in the tech industry.

To mark the launch of the programme, Tech Educators is offering the first 50 spaces on the introductory course, Code 101 – Introduction to Software, free of charge.  

“Tech companies continue to flourish in the UK market, with 2.3 times increase in investment, totalling an estimated £29.4bn in 2021,” said James Adams, managing director of Akcela and Tech Educators.  

“Continuing to build a strong and sustainable economy requires both access to capital and the best talent,” he added. “Partnering with Code Fellows means we can provide first class, up-to-date training, allowing us to concentrate on our core goals of finding, supporting and nurturing software developers of the future.” 

James Adams, managing director of Akcela and Tech Educators

James Adams, managing director of Akcela and Tech Educators - Credit: Tech Educators


Mitchell Robertson, VP at Code Fellows, said: “At Code Fellows, it is our mission to find like-minded partners in communities around the globe and support them with our proven curriculum, instructional methodologies and industry-leading expertise. Working together, we are able to leverage our collective strengths to provide the skills that lead to rewarding tech careers that are often relegated to a privileged few.  

“It’s our honour to work alongside Tech Educators to provide them with the curriculum, training and support they need, to change lives, companies and the wider economy of the East of England.”  

For more information, visit www.techeducators.co.uk/101  

Future 50
Norfolk
Norwich News

Don't Miss

The Winter Gardens at Great Yarmouth has been awarded £10 million of lottery money. Frances and Fran

Model village gifted £1m Banksy artwork sold to new owners

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
A quiet but sunny day at Cley Windmill on April 12. Picture: Danielle Booden

Two north Norfolk hotels named among most stunning coastal stays

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Darren Eadie and Steve Pymm outside Pymm and Co Estate Agents in Norwich

Former NCFC footballer teams up with city estate agent for new venture

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Whistlefish Court sinkhole, Norwich

Norwich Live News | Video

WATCH: Moment road collapses revealing 10ft sinkhole

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon