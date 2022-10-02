News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Farmers offered insights on measuring and improving soil health

Chris Hill

Published: 6:30 AM October 2, 2022
David Cross, who runs a mixed sheep and arable farm in Sedgeford, has joined the AHDB Monitor Farm network

A Norfolk farm is hosting an event to share practical and scientific insights on how to assess and improve the health of vital soils.

The free event will be held at Glovers Farm, in Sedgeford, on October 5.

It will be hosted by David Cross, who joined the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board's (AHDB) Farm Excellence project as a "Monitor Farmer" last year.

He runs a flock of 900 breeding ewes integrated within the arable rotation of the 360ha mixed farm.

Aimed at livestock farmers, the event will discuss how soil quality influences the yield and quality potential of grass and forage crops, animal performance and therefore profitability. 

It will also discuss the baseline measurements of Glovers Farm's recent "soil health review", and the opportunities and challenges it has identified for future management decisions.

Speakers include Dr Elizabeth Stockdale, head of farming systems and agronomy research for NIAB, and Dr Amanda Bennett, environment scientist for AHDB.

The free event runs from 11am-1.30pm on October 5. To register, contact KE.events@ahdb.org.uk or 01904 771218. Attendees must be aged over 16.

