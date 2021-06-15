Pigs are being treated with fewer antibiotics on farms

Published: 1:06 PM June 15, 2021

The use of antibiotics on pig farms fell by 5pc in 2020, says the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) - Credit: James Bass

The amount of antibiotic medications prescribed to treat pigs on UK farms fell by 5pc in 2020, according to new industry figures.

The Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) said this brought the total reduction to 62pc since 2015.

The pig industry, which has a major presence in Norfolk and Suffolk, has responded to urgent calls to reduce its antibiotic use to help prevent the rise of drug-resistant infections in human medicine.

According to data collected using the electronic medicine book (eMB), antibiotic use reduced to 105 mg/PCU (milligrams per population correction unit) in 2020, compared with 110 mg/PCU in 2019 and 278 mg/PCU in 2015.

This comes despite disease outbreaks and a disruption in the flow of pigs through slaughterhouses during the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant pigs spent more time on farm than usual.

AHDB pork sector strategy director Angela Christison said achieving further reductions was a good result in the context of a difficult year.

She said: “The industry understands how important responsible antibiotic use is and that is why there are tough targets and we work together towards them.

“This continued improvement, despite disruption to pig flow during the pandemic, is a credit to collaboration between producers, vets and the industry as a whole.”

The data represents more than 95pc of pigs slaughtered in the UK and continues the downward trend in antibiotic use - although challenges with swine dysentery in 2019 and early 2020 temporarily halted progress, says the AHDB.

Use of highest priority critically-important antibiotics (HP-CIAs) remains at a "very low level", although a slight increase from 0.04 to 0.05 mg/PCU was recorded in 2020, says the report.