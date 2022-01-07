News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Monitor Farms will share ideas on improving soils and crops

Chris Hill

Published: 12:58 PM January 7, 2022
Richard Ling of Rookery Farm near Diss is part of the AHDB Monitor Farm network

Richard Ling of Rookery Farm near Diss is part of the AHDB Monitor Farm network - Credit: Liz Bishop

East Anglian farmers have been offered the chance to learn from their peers at knowledge-sharing projects in Wisbech and Diss.

The first meetings of 2022 are being held at two regional representatives of the Monitor Farm network, run by the AHDB (Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board).

The scheme is designed to allow farmers to share experiences and learn from each other about new ideas, techniques and science.

Wisbech farmers Andrew Melton (right) and his son Sam are part of the AHDB Monitor Farm network

Wisbech farmers Andrew Melton (right) and his son Sam are part of the AHDB Monitor Farm network - Credit: Lisa Melton

The Wisbech Monitor Farm meeting on January 13 will look at crop establishment and soil.

Hosted by farmers Andrew Melton and his son Sam, the meeting will discuss the findings of trials comparing the performance of different tillage methods.

The AHDB said: "With increasing costs, and the government signalling support towards reduced tillage and peer pressure to adopt no-till arable cropping – is it possible to look at reducing cultivations at the Wisbech Monitor Farm?" 

The meeting, at Marshland Hall in Marshland St James, runs from 8.30-11.30am, with breakfast provided.

Meanwhile, the Diss Monitor Farm meeting on January 18 will be a "down to earth" discussion on soil health.

Monitor farmer Richard Ling will be joined by Elizabeth Stockdale, head of farming systems research at NIAB (National Institute of Agricultural Botany) to discuss how soil physics, chemistry and biology are interlinked, and play a key role in maintaining productive agriculture .

The AHDB says: "Elizabeth has over 25 years applied soil and nutrient management research experience and has engaged with a wide range of research projects connected with the study of nutrient cycling in soils and with the environmental impact of farming systems.

"Most recently she has been very active in developing farmer-focused approaches to measurement of soil health and developing on-farm toolkits for improved soil management."

The meeting at Wortham Village Hall begins with lunch at midday on January 18 and runs until 4pm.

Registration is required for both events.

