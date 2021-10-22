Crisis-hit pig industry fears new workforce issues at Christmas

Published: 7:01 AM October 22, 2021

The pig industry could face more workforce issues at Christmas as farmers battle a backlog of animals caused by a lack of butchers and meat processing staff - Credit: Denise Bradley

The pork industry fears Christmas will present "new issues" around workforce shortages despite butchery visas being offered to ease a crippling backlog of pigs on East Anglian farms.

The relief measures announced by the government last week included up to 800 six-month visas for butchers to come to the UK to ease critical shortages in abattoirs and meat processing factories.

It following urgent warnings that a backlog of as many as 150,000 surplus pigs could be destroyed on farms, and financial losses were forcing farmers to quit the industry.

The visa announcement was welcomed with great relief by farming leaders in Norfolk and Suffolk, which is home to an estimated 20pc of the national pig herd.

But Mike Sheldon, pork sector board chairman of the AHDB (Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board), said although the government action is "very welcome", it will take time to clear the backlog.

He said: "These butchers must be recruited and trained. It will take between two and four weeks to do all of that - so it is just the start.

"From now until the middle of December the situation should start to ease little by little but will remain a problem for producers who are trying to deal with the number of pigs on farms.

"There are likely to be new issues around Christmas and New Year's Eve, when abattoirs will see a reduction in staff due to holidays and extra days off."

Overseas pork butchers will be eligible to apply for six-month visas from the existing allocation in the Seasonal Workers Pilot Scheme until December 31.

The government said the temporary move is in addition to foreign butchers already being eligible since December 2020 to apply to come to the UK through the existing "skilled worker" route.

Zoe Davies, chief executive of the National Pig Association, said: "It will take a while to get butchers in and they'll probably be up to speed by the start of December.

"There will also be some bank holidays over Christmas with the industry likely to lose three days of slaughter, which won't help with this backlog.

"This should all be about getting pigs off the farms as quick as possible as everyone is well behind where they want to be."