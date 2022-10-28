Soil health under the spotlight at Monitor Farm meeting

Richard Ling is manager of the Diss Monitor Farm at Wortham near Diss - Credit: Liz Bishop

Farmers have been invited to share insights on soil health and cover crops at the first meeting of the season at the Diss Monitor Farm.

Rookery Farm, at Wortham near Diss, is part of the national knowledge-sharing network run by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB).

Its meeting at Wortham Village Hall on November 15 will look at improving soils by planting catch and cover crops to protect the ground, retain nutrients and benefit soil structure.

Farm manager Richard Ling said: "We have learned a lot about the management of cover crops and what practically works, but it is really important to hear what everybody else's experiences are, to gauge whether we have all learned the same things."

Mr Ling will be joined by David Purdy of machinery manufacturer John Deere and Project Lamport, Agrovista's flagship crop trials site, along with north Norfolk farmer James Goodley to explore different approaches to soil management.

The meeting will include discussions on testing, mapping and analysis to set baselines for soil health, as well as the management and evaluation of catch and cover crops.

For details and bookings see ahdb.org.uk/events/diss-monitor-farm-meeting-improving-soil-efficiency-cover-and-catch-crops