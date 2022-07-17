Charities braced for 'perfect storm' creating surge in winter demand

Age UK Norwich is recruiting volunteers to help cope with winter demand for its services - Credit: Age UK

Volunteers are already being recruited as charities brace for a surge in demand this winter as people struggle to cope with rising living costs.

Age UK Norwich is among the organisations expecting an increase in pensioners needing support as energy and food prices are expected to skyrocket in the autumn.

It is looking for 30 people to join its team to highlight the financial entitlement that is available to people and support clients who are digitally excluded.

Dan Skipper, chief executive at Age UK Norwich - Credit: Age UK Norwich

Dan Skipper, CEO of Age UK Norwich, said that demand for the charity's help has been increasing year-on-year.

He said: "Last year we had 11pc more calls into the charity and that trend has continued as people struggle with daily living and most of our services now have waiting lists due to our limited resources.

"There is a real concern about winter both in view of financial hardship, but also access to health and care services.

"We already have extensive waiting lists for treatment and surgery, ambulance waiting times, full hospitals and a lack of social care, plus we may see a rise in Covid numbers that compound those issues.

"It could be a perfect storm."

There are worries that people will struggle to cope with another energy price cap hike due this October.

It is currently anticipated that electric and gas bills will rise by 65pc in the autumn - on top of the 54pc rise already seen in April.

Along with surging energy costs, high inflation, which stands at 9.1pc and could reach 11pc in the coming months, has seen food prices soar.

Mr Skipper added: “Sadly, we have a status quo that is causing significant impact to people’s quality of life, and life expectancy, within certain areas of Norwich.

"Many of the older people who live in these areas are entitled to a variety of statutory entitlements and local authority discounts, but the lack of awareness of these, and the fact you have to apply, means the majority of people entitled go without."

The government has already announced a one-off discount of £400 for all household energy bills. Those on low incomes will also receive a further £650 one-off payment to help ease the price hike pressures.

"Although this is welcomed at a time of rising cost of living, we can do more within existing systems, if we had more autonomy locally on how money is spent based on population needs," Mr Skipper said.

"For example, if someone was claiming the higher rate of Attendance Allowance, they would get the ongoing payment of £92.40 a week, or Carer’s Allowance £69.70 a week.

"These are statutory entitlements but people need advice and support to get them due to the complexities of current systems."

Norfolk Community Foundation launches winter support

Norfolk Community Foundation has also started preparing for the expected winter demand.

Over the last two months the charity has launched its ‘Empowering Communities for Winter Resilience Fund’.

This project supports vulnerable people in the region to stay safe, well and connected during winter.

It has also re-launched its 'Norfolk Household Support Fund' to help with the cost of household energy bills and other regular utility bills.

Under the scheme, Voluntary Community and Social Enterprise (VCSE) organisations are able to apply for grants with a maximum value of £50 per household.

Jamie Kowalyk, from the Norfolk Community Foundation, said: "We recognise that our VCSE organisations will be front and centre as we expect more people than ever to struggle this winter with increasing costs and are trying to bring partners together working across all sectors to help ensure that support is in place.

"While we are already doing work to help prepare organisations for the winter and people are, of course, welcome to support our work at any time, we will be running a more concerted public appeal closer to winter, in particular encouraging people to ‘donate the rebate’, recognising that our local charities will only be able to provide this vital support if we all come together."