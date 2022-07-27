Promotion

As the country continues to face rising costs and further uncertainty, how can businesses ensure they are managing their cash effectively? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Joanne Price, associate director in the corporate finance team at FRP Advisory, shares three top tips for managing cash in the face of the uncertainty the business world is facing.

Rising costs and economic uncertainty are putting pressure on businesses and customers. It can be difficult to manage cash with so many unknowns, so here are three tips for successful cash management:

Planning

Most businesses will work to some form of budget – a monthly or annual framework of planned income and expenditure usually prepared at the start of each financial year. However, these can quickly become outdated.

Through effective, ongoing review of the cash position, a business will become aware of any upcoming cash shortfalls, allowing it to take action to protect its position. This involves a monthly (ideally weekly for the first three months) integrated forecast (profit and loss, balance sheet and cash flow), updated for the latest actual results and for known future events.

Running best case and worst case scenarios can also help highlight any potential cash issues before they occur.

Joanne Price, associate director in the corporate finance team at FRP Advisory - Credit: FRP Advisory

Effective working capital management

Effective credit control is a vital component of any business. If invoices are not paid on time, cash flow can be severely affected. Implementing a strict credit control policy and outsourcing to a collection agent for any overdue payments will help ensure you get paid on time.

Meanwhile, negotiating extended payment terms with suppliers will also ensure you are maximising your working capital, as will effective stock management. However, overstocking can create unnecessary cash flow problems with too much cash tied up in stock.

Funding

Many companies rely on external funding to bridge cash flow gaps and provide the necessary working capital to meet their growth needs. However, it is important to ensure that the funding package is the most appropriate to meet the evolving business needs.

Whilst some funding options are structured to just provide a short-term cash flow boost, others will support a business in the long term, providing the freedom and flexibility to grow.

Alongside the high-street banks, there is a growing number of alternative lenders, often focused on asset-backed lending (commercial mortgages, confidential invoice discounting, etc).

