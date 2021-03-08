Insurance company recognised in national awards

Published: 12:11 PM March 8, 2021 Updated: 12:37 PM March 8, 2021

Adrian Flux has been named WhatVan? Insurance Company of the Year 2021. - Credit: Adrian Flux

A Norfolk insurance firm has won a prestigious national award for their service.

Adrian Flux has been named WhatVan? Insurance Company of the Year 2021 after members of the public voted for their favourite provider.

The company, with offices in East Winch, near King's Lynn, and Norwich, is one of the UK's largest specialist motor insurance brokers, covering classic and vintage cars to modified sports cars.

The WhatVan? Awards are recognised as the most prestigious independent accolades in the UK’s light commercial vehicle industry.

Adrian Flux's offices at East Winch, near King's Lynn - Credit: Ian Burt

General manager Gerry Bucke said winning the award proves how "great the team are," with staff not being just "button pushers."

He added: “We work hard to deliver the best insurance cover we can at the best price.

“Along with our tailor-made insurance, UK-based call centre and wide variety of schemes, we are confident we can offer the best van insurance service around and now this award proves that.”