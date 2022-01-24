Rare illness inspired high-flying manager to launch PT business

A rare illness inspired Iain Marshall-Clarke to launch a personal training business to motivate others to have fitter lives. - Credit: Iain Marshall-Clarke

Having a rare autoimmune disease has spurred a local man to launch a personal training business through which he aims to inspire people suffering with severe illnesses.

Iain Marshall-Clarke, who lives in Saxlingham Thorpe, in South Norfolk, launched Olcote Wellbeing as he wanted to use his example of having Addison's disease to motivate others and show what those suffering with an illness can achieve.

He said: "I was diagnosed with Addison's 19 years ago, which is where it all began.

"My hero was the former US President John F Kennedy who was also diagnosed with Addison's at the same age of me - we were both 30.

"When diagnosed I was determined I wasn't going to end up like the people I saw on the ward."

Addison's is a rare illness that results from a problem with the immune system, which causes it to attack the outer layer of the adrenal gland and disrupts the production of the steroid hormones aldosterone and cortisol.

Although sufferers can live relatively normal lives, they must manage bouts of fatigue and have to take a number of drugs daily to manage the illness. They must also be aware of the risk of adrenal crisis, which is when their symptoms rapidly get worse and which can be fatal.

Prior to setting up his business eight years ago, Mr Marshall-Clarke had a high-flying corporate career including being a senior manager at BT and a commercial director at a marketing agency.

"I'm not earning the money I once did," the 49-year-old said. "But nothing is more satisfying than helping people.

"My passion is helping people to get fit. Helping people to find fitness. I like to find things to motivate people because I have to stay positive with things."

Through his business he has regularly helped others suffering will serious health conditions such as Parkinson disease and MS to lead fitter lifestyles.

Along with his personal training, Mr Marshall-Clarke also takes the Strictly Come Dancing franchised dance classes, FitSteps - where he won Best UK Instructor of the Year 2019. He also offers yoga classes, counselling and is a chiropractor.

Along with having to manage his first illness, during 2019, he was also diagnosed with another rare illness - eosinophilic oesophagitis (EoE). This is an illness where there is a build up of white blood cells in the oesophagus, a muscular tube that connects the mouth to the stomach.

The married father-of-one said: "I had been having problems when taking classes, I kept getting pains. One day during a class I couldn't straighten up. I went to the doctors and they found I had EoE, which is another rare autoimmune disease.

"So I've had to live with that for the last few years as well.

"Due to having EoE I've had to cut major food groups from my diet. I can't eat diary, eggs, soya, nuts or gluten and I have to have a dietician.

"I'm on more drugs and still on the diet but it hasn't stopped me teaching. It's just made me more determined."

Due to his illnesses, when the pandemic hit he had to shield at home but remained determined to stay positive. He quickly adapted his business to took his fitness classes and personal training sessions online, as well as setting up virtual counselling for his clients.

His online business proved a success, so much so that when lockdowns ended he decided to carry on virtually.

Despite his precautions to protect his health, last November Mr Marshall-Clarke revealed that he caught Covid which resulted in him having an adrenal crisis.

Keen to stay positive and to motivate people, once he recovered, he created a video on how to get over Covid.

Now, his business continues to grow but Mr Marshall-Clarke is keen to remain committed to his initial goal of motivating and inspiring people to live fitter lifestyles.

