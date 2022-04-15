Julie's joy at scooping EDP Fred. Olsen Travel vouchers

"I ran round and round the living room."

That was the reaction from the delighted winner of a £1,000 Fred. Olsen Travel voucher competition run in the Eastern Daily Press.

Julie Porter, of Acle, is now plotting how to use her £1,000 worth of vouchers after collecting tokens in her favourite paper.

Miss Porter, 51, and who runs Bags 2 Love from her home, said: "During the pandemic I did not work for two years and it is only recently I have started back up again so I have not been able to travel anywhere.

Lucky EDP competition winner Julie Porter with £1,000 in Fred. Olson travel vouchers. - Credit: Archant

"So it is lovely to think now I can go where I want to go, which is a lovely thing.

"I have a few options in mind. I might try a cruise, I might try the Eurostar. I would like to go abroad again.

"I have entered EDP competitions before and I always find they are very good.

"I have won some things in the past and so has mum. But this is the biggest thing I have ever won.

"To be honest with you I ran round and round the living room when I got the email. I am really, really pleased. For me £1,000 is a lot of money and to have that towards a holiday is really, really great."

Fred. Olsen Travel’s head of commercial, Paul Hardwick, said: "The competition to win this fantastic voucher prize and the opportunity to read our digital sale magazine from the QR code featured in January and February this year has bought us many new customers.

"Congratulations to the lucky winner."

