'A lot of people are hurting': Directors still smarting from lack of support

Published: 2:43 PM February 12, 2021

The depth of the chancellor's pockets have seemingly known no bounds since March last year - but despite Rishi Sunak's promise to leave no one behind, some believe they have been.

Around two million people across the UK are limited company directors, meaning they take dividends at the end of the year and a minimal salary throughout.

However unlike their self-employed counterparts dividends are not paid through PAYE and so have been excluded from any government financial support.

Norwich mum-of-two Anna Stevenson runs a PR and business development consultancy and has seen her income drop 50pc - but has had no support: "The first lockdown was tough. At first I was thinking of it as the maternity leave I never had - I gave birth to my son at midnight and then was in meetings the following day.

"I've put 12 years into building this business and towards the end of the first lockdown began wondering if it would survive and started looking at the jobs market.

"Part of the reason my salary went down is because I reduced the retainer amount for my clients - I knew they were struggling too. My husband also took a voluntary pay cut and, like many other people, there were some sleepless nights.

"I made the decision to be a limited company because it means I'm not taking funds out of the business prematurely in the form of a salary - I can be paid once I know I've earned it. The government has done so much for people - but this was an oversight."

She was echoed by Jonathan Hook, director of Norwich Accountancy Services, who has also been advising clients in a similar situation to himself: "When it comes to being a limited company director the buck stops with you. If you don't have a safety net from government there's no where else to turn.

"I think that's had a massive impact on directors' mental health and with this in mind we started offering free advice to people who just needed a chat. A lot of people are hurting over this and are feeling like they have nowhere to turn.

"It's easy to say 'It's just money' but when it's creditors and staff it can seem really overwhelming. I appreciate these are unprecedented times and the government couldn't catch everybody - but we're doing what we can to help people feeling the sharp end."



