Hairdressers specialising in dye jobs to reopen in bigger salon

Author Picture Icon

Eleanor Pringle

Published: 8:50 AM March 18, 2021   
Above the fringe specialises in bold and beautiful hair dye work

Above the fringe specialises in bold and beautiful hair dye work - Credit: Above The Fringe/Facebook

A Norwich hair salon which specialises in bright and bold dye jobs will be reopening in larger premises with new services on site. 

Above the Fringe is moving down the road from its current spot in Castle Meadow to the former Coconut shop opposite Golden Ball Street. 

The business, which was bought by mental health NHS worker Marius Munteanu two and a half years ago, has been running since 1987 and will now add a nail bar to its offering. 

Early mock-ups of what the new Above the Fringe site will look like

Early mock-ups of what the new Above the Fringe site will look like - Credit: Roxana Epure - Re.design (Roxidarius)

Mr Munteanu said: "It's been a really tough year. I can't wait to reopen - the girls from the salon are texting me every day for updates. 

"We've still been paying full rent on bills on the old site as well as investing between £5,000 and £10,000 into our new site. It's been nerve wracking to be paying all of those costs as well as making investments in a new place. I'm really hoping that it will pay off but I'm optimistic that it will. 

"We are known for our bright hair dye jobs but we do all sorts of hair of course. Currently we're booked up by between 60pc and 70pc but we do have the option of hiring another stylists should there be enough demand for it.

"We've also got enough space to be able to put another nail station in in due course, but I think for the time being when we open we'd rather have the space."

Marius Munteanu and his family

Marius Munteanu and his family - Credit: Marius Munteanu

Mr Munteanu's team of three full-time stylists and one part-time stylists have worked in the business for years - the longest for 14 years. 

He said: "They're so excited to get back to work - especially with the redesign which has been done by a student at the University of East Anglia. It's been a really tough time for us - as it has been for everyone - and it'll be really great to be back." 

The team are expecting to open in their new salon on April 12 in line with government advice. 

