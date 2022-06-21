Material and labour shortages impact housing development sites

Abel Homes managing director, Paul LeGrice, with Tim Walsingham (left) and Danny Pinner (right) who have received a national award for the quality of homes they have built at their sites despite facing a number of challenges - Credit: Newman Associates PR

Material and labour shortages have impacted the building sites of one of Norfolk's leading housing developers.

The Abel Homes sites at Swan's Nest in Swaffham and Taursham Park site in Taverham have both been hit by these issues, but the site managers reveal that the developments remain on track for completion despite the challenges.

Tim Walsingham, construction site manager at the Swaffham site, said that there will be about 430 homes in total being built at the location.

He added that they have already built about 350 of these homes at the site, but are facing a number of challenges.

"The building is difficult at the moment," he said. "In the current circumstances there's a shortage of materials and a shortage of labour, but we're getting there."

Mr Walsingham said that there was about two years left of building work that needed to take place.

"We're overcoming the current challenges by planning ahead and making sure everything is booked well in advance. We're just keeping on top of everything and constantly liaising with contractors just to make sure we can keep to the programme to the best we can."

Meanwhile, Danny Pinner, construction site manager at Taursham Park site in Taverham is facing a number of challenges at his site.

This development is due to have 93 houses, which he revealed the majority of which had been completed with just 15 left to build.

But there is a second phase of the construction work that would see a further 25 houses built which has been delayed due to nutrient neutrality.

This issue, which has been raised to ensure that the River Wensum and the Broads are not affected by wastewater pollutions, has left planning projects in Norfolk in limbo until it can be resolved.

Along with this, Mr Pinner revealed that he was also facing problems with getting materials and labour.

He said: "The industry is very different since Covid, it’s a lot more difficult now.

"It’s probably the hardest it’s been since I can remember because a lot planning involved and a lot more of a struggle to get hold of materials and labour. Labour is a real struggle at the moment."

Despite these challenges, both Mr Walsingham and Mr Pinner last week were awarded the Pride in the Job award from the National House Builders Confederation (NHBC) in recognition for the quality of the homes they have built at these sites.