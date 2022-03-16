Abel Homes won two prizes at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021 for its work building communities - Credit: Abel Homes

Success is about much more than bricks and mortar for a celebrated local property developer.

Abel Homes won the SME of the Year award, sponsored by Computer Service Centre at Norfolk Business Awards 2021. And chairman Tony Abel’s lifelong contributions were also recognised with a special Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by Barclays.

Abel Homes managing director Paul LeGrice - Credit: Richard Drury / Abel Homes

“We felt honoured and humbled to win these awards,” says Abel Homes managing director Paul LeGrice. “Above all we were delighted to receive recognition for our hard work in building a true Norfolk business.

“Achieving sustained business growth, making a positive contribution to the communities in which we work, creating good quality and sustainable employment – these are the most important metrics of success. But being recognised by our peers, as one of the leading businesses in our county, is something which has given us immense satisfaction.”

Watton-based Abel Homes still maintains the tenets of a small, family-owned business despite its commendable goals. The company aims to be at the forefront of the green agenda with its energy-efficient new homes in East Anglia.

“Building new homes is not just about bricks and mortar,” says Paul. “It’s about bringing something positive to the communities in which we work.

“We demonstrate an awareness of our responsibilities and take a proactive approach to fulfilling them, especially in our collaborative approach to planning which seeks to build consent amongst local communities for new developments.”

Abel Homes has created consistency and stability in ownership of its market share by employing a rigorous approach to quality complemented by personal customer service.

“Everything we do is within our ethos of creating vibrant communities – whether that is in designing our products, developing staff or delighting customers.”

Left to right: Maggie Abel, Tony Abel and Stephen Ainsworth (sponsor - Barclays) - Credit: Matt Brasnett I Do Photography

Abel Homes properties are created with ‘liveability’ as a priority. This means that how customers will actually live their lives in these homes is front of mind when designs are conceptualised.

For this reason, Abel Homes’ living spaces tend to be larger than the industry average. The properties are also ‘tech-ready’, sustainable and energy-efficient, which is a major customer priority for both environmental and cost reasons.

“We bring innovation and individuality in design and a commitment to sustainability, while demonstrating empathy with our communities.”

Paul argues that innovation is important for SMEs for three reasons.

“The first is that we live in a competitive world and operate in a market in which it is imperative that we stay at the forefront of both technological developments and design trends. Innovation in our products, and in the way we do things, enables us to stay ahead of our competitors.

“The second reason is even more compelling: we all have a huge responsibility to ensure that what we do today has the minimum impact on the future of our planet. Innovation in terms of sustainability and environmental responsibility is something we have been proud to lead on, and we continue to remain ahead of both regulation and the market as a whole.

“The third reason to innovate is that the world is changing, and with it the way that we use our homes. What we build has to reflect the way people live today, and how they will live in the near future.”

On the heels of Abel Homes double success at the Norfolk Business Awards 2021, Paul has some advice for local business owners.

“Focus on customer satisfaction and ensure your team recognise the importance of everything they do,” he says. “We have a fantastic team at Abel Homes, who share the ethos of the business and genuinely care about the service they deliver. We are proud of the service we deliver and proud to put our name to the new homes we build.”

For more information, please visit www.abelhomes.co.uk