Published: 11:39 AM April 12, 2021 Updated: 12:15 PM April 12, 2021

A Norwich estate agents have apologised to customers after a bogus "employee" posted offensive remarks online about the Duke of Edinburgh.

Samuel Le Good, a partner at abbotFox, Upper King Street, said the incident was being investigated after someone created a fake Facebook account claiming to be a staff member. They then proceeded to post offensive remarks following the death of Prince Philip.

Mr Le Good said: "This person has never worked for abbotFox. They made up a profile and then another with a different picture and we were inundated with complaints, many understandably from veterans.

"However, those people who were up in arms are now giving us words of sympathy. We had enormous respect for Prince Philip and that's why we raised money for the Poppy Appeal last year. My own grandfather was in the Royal Navy and fought in the Second World War."

Abbotfox posted a public statement on their social media about the incident, stating: "It is with great sadness that we must make a public statement about a malicious act inflicted upon abbotFox in an attempt to harm and disrupt our business.

"A member of the public has created a fake social media account falsifying that they work for abbotFox. This account has then posted vile and unforgivable comments about the recent passing of HRH Prince Philip.

"Understandably this has greatly upset and outraged some members of the public as it has us. This 'person' does not exist.

"AbbotFox and its employees absolutely do not share the views of this 'person' and we are a at a complete loss as to why someone would do this."

Mr Le Good said police were investigating. After complaining to Facebook, the offensive remarks were removed.

It comes after abbotFox made a complaint to the police about a separate incident last year following a series of protests staged outside their offices and scores of negative reviews being posted.

After the agency was targeted by rogue reviewers, it caused its rating to plummet and the bosses again issued a public statement explaining what had happened.