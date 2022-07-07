News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

A11 service station with Shell garage and McDonald's up for sale for £8m

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:16 PM July 7, 2022
The service station on the Fiveways roundabout on the A11 is up for sale

The service station on the Fiveways roundabout on the A11 is up for sale - Credit: High Level Photography Ltd

A service station on a key junction of the A11 in west Suffolk has been listed for sale for £8million.

The Fiveways Motor Service Area, in Barton Mills near Mildenhall, is set on more than four acres of land on the northbound carriageway.

A Shell petrol filling station and a McDonald's restaurant and drive-thru are both on the site on long-term leases.

A McDonald's restaurant is also on the Barton Mills roundabout in west Suffolk

A McDonald's restaurant is also on the Barton Mills roundabout in west Suffolk - Credit: High Level Photography Ltd

Pigeon Investment Management, advised by Savills and Barber Wadlow, has brought to market the freehold of the service station.

The site generates an annual rental income of more than £391,000 and sees about 50,000 vehicles passing by every day.

James Emans, director in the UK investment team at Savills, said: "Fiveways Motor Service Area provides a rare opportunity to acquire a modern roadside investment with diversified income in one of the most prominent positions along the A11 corridor.

A Shell fuel station on the key route between Suffolk and Norfolk

A Shell fuel station on the key route between Suffolk and Norfolk - Credit: High Level Photography Ltd

"There is also the potential to redevelop part of the site for alternative uses such as EV charging, subject to planning."

Most Read

  1. 1 DVLA issues urgent warning to drivers in UK
  2. 2 Seaside Victorian B&B for sale near 'best beach in the east'
  3. 3 Crumbling coast fear means Norfolk's 'golf ball' radar must be moved
  1. 4 Yobs pictured climbing on vandalised charity dinosaur
  2. 5 The days you can visit Wroxham Barns for a fiver this month
  3. 6 Pub gets dozens of calls asking - 'Do you know there's a dog on your roof?'
  4. 7 City chip shop might be SINKING but refuses to close
  5. 8 'Unusual' cottage for sale in one of Norfolk's smuggling villages
  6. 9 Best friends take over popular café in 'just heavenly' setting
  7. 10 'Emotional experience' as couple reopen swimming pool to the public

Adam Wadlow, partner at Barber Wadlow, added: "With its compelling drive time credentials and the ability to future proof, the site  provides long term appeal to occupiers.

"For this reason, we anticipate receiving a number of enquiries from interested parties."

Suffolk Live News
Norfolk Live News
Mildenhall News

Don't Miss

Norwich doctor Vinesh Godhania has been jailed for using hidden cameras to spy on women. 

‘Porn addict’ Norfolk doctor who secretly filmed women struck off

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. 

Food and Drink

Norfolk fish and chip shop named one of the 10 best in the UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Trainee warden Aidan Jolly surveying insects at Dickleburgh.

Rare insect spotted in Norfolk for first time in nearly 100 years

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Damage to charity dinosaur trail T.rex sculpture DinAshore

GoGoDiscover

Vandals smash charity dinosaur trail T.rex and leave kebab in its mouth

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon