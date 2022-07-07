A11 service station with Shell garage and McDonald's up for sale for £8m

The service station on the Fiveways roundabout on the A11 is up for sale - Credit: High Level Photography Ltd

A service station on a key junction of the A11 in west Suffolk has been listed for sale for £8million.

The Fiveways Motor Service Area, in Barton Mills near Mildenhall, is set on more than four acres of land on the northbound carriageway.

A Shell petrol filling station and a McDonald's restaurant and drive-thru are both on the site on long-term leases.

A McDonald's restaurant is also on the Barton Mills roundabout in west Suffolk - Credit: High Level Photography Ltd

Pigeon Investment Management, advised by Savills and Barber Wadlow, has brought to market the freehold of the service station.

The site generates an annual rental income of more than £391,000 and sees about 50,000 vehicles passing by every day.

James Emans, director in the UK investment team at Savills, said: "Fiveways Motor Service Area provides a rare opportunity to acquire a modern roadside investment with diversified income in one of the most prominent positions along the A11 corridor.

A Shell fuel station on the key route between Suffolk and Norfolk - Credit: High Level Photography Ltd

"There is also the potential to redevelop part of the site for alternative uses such as EV charging, subject to planning."

Adam Wadlow, partner at Barber Wadlow, added: "With its compelling drive time credentials and the ability to future proof, the site provides long term appeal to occupiers.

"For this reason, we anticipate receiving a number of enquiries from interested parties."