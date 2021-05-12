Town's funeral directors to move into new premises

Published: 9:24 AM May 12, 2021

A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors in Downham Market has announced it will be moving its current office on Bridge Street into the former Barclays Bank. - Credit: David Coggles

A town's funeral directors is to move into a new premises up the road.

A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors in Downham Market has announced it will be moving its current office on Bridge Street into the former Barclays Bank following a full refurbishment.

The new branch feature two chapels of rest, with one of them being able to hold functions of up to 30 people attending.

The move will provide more room and allow small services to take place, seminars and coffee charity mornings. It is also hoped it will be able to hold a regular bereavement café with guest speakers, subject to Covid-19 regulations.

Funeral director David Coggles said the move was "incredibly important" to the family as they want to be able to offer its services to the community for many years to come in a building that allows them to develop.

He added: "It’s important to us to offer the families that we are helping to be in a warm and caring environment."

The fifth-generation family business was established in 1851 and was set up in Downham Market in 1990.

Work on the new premises is currently underway and bank counters and internal walls have been removed. A J Coggles hopes to hold an open day in the late summer.

Mr Coggles said: “We are continuously reviewing our facilities in King’s Lynn, Wisbech and here in Downham Market to ensure that we are meeting the needs of our families.

"Downham Market is a wonderful place and we are delighted that we are able to move to a larger premises and still be in the centre of the town being with the community that means so much to us.

Nikki Martin, branch arranger, said: “I am looking forward to being able to offer our families more space, comfort and facilities during such a difficult time for them.

"We pride ourselves on being one big family and with the new premises we can offer families the space and homely comforts to spend time with their loved ones and to arrange their final journey.”