Locusts, vinegar cake and crocodile: 6 weird dishes served in Norfolk

Norfolk is well-known for various culinary delights including its Cromer crabs and Colman's Mustard.

But more unusual dishes are also being served in the county bursting with flavours to bring people's taste buds alive.

The latest is kombucha, a fermented, flavoured, tea-based drink. It is being produced by Sprowston sisters Thorayya and Shifa Mears.

Here are six more quirky foods which have been served in Norfolk for those brave enough to try them out:

Exotic meats

A Hellesdon-based butcher has been supplying meats for three decades, but it is not just pork, beef, lamb and sausages on the menu.

Toombs Butchers, formerly known as Kenneth M Toombs Butchers, has also served up wild boar, kangaroo and crocodile.

The Bradwell Butchery and Delicatessen also serves meats for those of a more adventurous nature, with supplies from around the world meaning the menu includes marinated ostrich fillets, kangaroo fillets and impala steaks.

Crab doughnuts

Iain McCarten, from the Last Brasserie on St George's Street, wasn't sure people would want to try his crab doughnut.

But the unconventional creation turned into a best-selling dish.

The Last Brasserie's new best-selling crab doughnut. Picture: Ella Wilkinson - Credit: Archant

The chef said the doughnuts are not a quick turnover however, with the sourdough being made from scratch before being proved, ideally overnight.

Plenty of feedback was received on social media in response to the creation, most of it positive.

Norfolk Vinegar Cake

Quite frankly it sounds disgusting, but it is not exactly what it says on the tin.

The Norfolk Vinegar Cake is a light fruit cake, using the carbon dioxide created by the chemical reaction between the acid in the vinegar and bicarbonate of soda as the raising agent for the cake.

The recipe contains no eggs and is served by the likes of the Real Norfolk Cake Company in Downham Market.

Battered Christmas pudding

This is one where you will have to wait a few months before you can try it.

LH & Son's Fish and Chips on Great Yarmouth Market is the place to go for this unorthodox festive dish.

Owner Connie Hodges serves the warming dessert in batter with Amaretto custard.

She first attempted the dish at her shop in Belton before bringing it to Yarmouth for those who she described as being "brave enough to give it a go".

Battered Creme Eggs have also been served in the county, with Eric's Fish and Chips in Thornham starting the treat as an experiment, before a huge response turned it into a regular feature on the menu.

Ice-cream taco

Norfolk family business Thai Fried Ice specialises in creating ice-cream delights, but it is not Mr Whippy and Cornettos which have been selling well.

As well as serving frozen cocktails, the business has also given ice-cream tacos a go.

The freshly made waffle taco shells are filled with a choice from 12 flavours of rolled ice cream and topped with whipped cream, a sauce and extra toppings.

Ice cream taco from Thai Fried Ice. Photo: @tfi.rocks - Credit: @tfi.rocks

Salted caramel ice cream with locusts and crickets

No this is not a customer complaint, this is actually a dish which has been intentionally served at a market town pub.

The White Hart in Swaffham has previously staged exotic meat night with crocodile, kangaroo, zebra and locusts all on the menu for customers to try.

The salted caramel ice cream with locusts and crickets. Pic: Archant



