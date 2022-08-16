4 sustainable farming methods that can bolster the success of your agriculture business

Promotion

How sustainable farming is changing the face of the agricultural industry and what you need to know to get on board.

With the events of COP26 still fresh in everyone’s mind, it’s unsurprising that a focus on sustainability remains at the forefront of agricultural practices.

Many family farms and small agricultural businesses are looking for ways to increase sustainability and compete with overseas ranches and corporations.

For businesses new to the world of sustainable farming, it’s worth getting to grips with some of the eco-friendly operational changes that can be made, and consulting any relevant specialists within the industry to help ease your transition.

1. Crop rotation

Crop rotation involves growing different varieties of crops on the same piece of land each year, which helps to replenish the soil’s nutrients, prevents pest infestations and reduces the need for weed maintenance. This technique also allows farmers to use fewer pesticides and chemicals, and improve the land’s fertility to increase crop yields; all while reducing any adverse impact on the environment (rhs.org.uk).

To prepare the fields for the annual switchover, specialist farming machinery is required. Despite the initial costs, investing in high-spec equipment can improve your company's long-term efficiency and profitability.

Widening the range of crops you grow can make it easier to adopt sustainable practices, protect farmland and improve yields. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Crop diversification

Crop diversification involves adding different varieties of crops, trees and plants to farmland, which can offer both environmental and financial benefits for small agricultural businesses.

Agroforestry, for example, is a combination of agricultural and forestry practices, designed to help diversify regional wildlife, increase biodiversity and prevent desertification (degradation) in soil. For example, this can be achieved by planting hedgerows and trees on crop fields to provide more shade so that the land doesn’t dry out. Agroforestry also helps to remove harmful carbon dioxide emissions from the atmosphere (Friends of the Earth).

UK farmers could also consider growing protein types such as soya to meet the increasing demand for plant-based and vegan products. Presently, three crops dominate arable production in the UK. Wheat and barley each account for 32 per cent of the UK’s total arable crop area, while oilseed rape accounts for 9 per cent (Innovate UK KTN).

Diversifying crops can make it easier for farmers to implement other sustainable strategies such as crop rotation, while helping to protect farmland and improve yields. It can also present new networking and consumer opportunities for small agricultural organisations, and allow them to compete against larger corporations.

Smart farming technology can track data such as weather, humidity, soil quality and asset location to increase efficiency. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Use of smart technology and data

Smart farming technology, such as real-time data sensors, the Internet of Things (IoT) devices and agricultural drones, can revolutionise the way your business operates. This technology can track data such as weather, humidity, soil quality and asset location (GPS trackers that can track the location and movement of your machinery) to help you make better business decisions (softengi.com).

Introducing AI to daily work routines can help farmers cope with current labour shortages caused by the pandemic, minimise environmental constraints, reduce waste and lower production costs. The use of AI also allows companies to achieve greater product quality and yields. Automating irrigation, fertilisation and pest control can reduce the number of chemicals used, and the damage caused to surrounding land.

4. Investing in renewable schemes

Green technologies and renewable energy sources will also play a fundamental part in helping to ensure companies reach government climate aims and avoid fines from the Environment Agency.

Farmers may be entitled to government subsidiaries, such as The Sustainable Farming Incentive, if adopting more sustainable practices. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Sustainable Farming Incentive is one of the government’s new environmental land management schemes, that will deliver payments to farmers as a reward for them helping to enhance the natural health of UK soils and contribute to efforts to reach net zero (gov.uk).

Those working within the agriculture, energy and technology sectors may benefit from an overseas land purchase to help them achieve these goals. Buying land or property abroad can offer better value for money when extending your business and workforce overseas, and provide the much-needed resources required to develop sustainable projects.

However, it’s not only the UK that has experienced rising inflation costs and an economic downturn in the last three years. Therefore, it’s essential for business owners to be aware of the current financial state of the markets they’re interested in buying land in.

