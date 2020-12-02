Promotion

Published: 10:45 AM December 2, 2020

Managing a business and looking after people has never been harder than during the pandemic. To support firms through it, MHA Larking Gowen is providing a series of free Bitesize Insights webinars.





Observing that 2020 has been an unprecedented and challenging year for every business is rapidly becoming a cliché, but that doesn’t make it any less true. Getting through the demanding conditions - especially with the changing rules regarding lockdown, furlough and government schemes – continues to be tough for everyone. That’s why MHA Larking Gowen has put together a programme of webinars to help every business in the east of England.

Called Bitesize Insights, the webinars aim to share the experiences of business owners – offering not only the lessons learnt from trading this year but also their expert knowledge of their respective commercial arenas. Each one is just half an hour long to make it easy to fit into a working day and is packed with actionable, practical advice.

MHA Larking Gowen partner Becky Ames hosted the webinar - Credit: Sylvaine Poitau/MHA Larking Gowen

Hosted by MHA Larking Gowen parner Becky Ames, the opening webinar in the series was with Charlotte Bate and Carole Burman of MAD HR. With offices in Norwich, Ipswich and Chelmsford, the small but expanding MAD-HR team specialise in providing commercial HR support to businesses that don’t have a dedicated human resources function.

“Many organisations that didn’t have HR have come to recognise how important it is,” says Charlotte, who explained that one of the key challenges MAD-HR has faced through the pandemic has been keeping up with the regular changes to the government guidelines.

You may also want to watch:

They added a range of documents on their website, that clients can download so they can assess the current rules and guidance before making their decisions. “We have been there to support business owners who work alone,” Carole added.

Carole Burman of MAD-HR advises checking the detail of government schemes before making decisions - Credit: MAD-HR

In the course of the webinar, the MAD-HR team covered some of the big HR issues – from the considerations when having difficult conversations about furlough or redundancy with remote workers to the importance of carefully managing a team that has worked solidly through the lockdown periods.

They also highlighted some of the considerations for businesses looking to right-size and those looking to move to a blended pattern of working, taking advantage of the potential cost-savings of moving into smaller premises if more staff work from home.

“Many businesses have seen the benefits, with improvements in efficiency, productivity and communication,” Charlotte said. “But it’s not always plain sailing, as not everyone will have facilities to work from home.”

“Don’t underestimate the importance of transparent, clear communication,” stressed Carole. “That builds trust which helps move the business forward.” She also advocated taking focus on the people. “Businesses that continue to invest in the team are reaping the benefits now,” she said.

She also stressed the importance of not making rash decisions based on the government schemes: “Don’t make decisions until you’ve seen the detail,” she said.

Charlotte had advice for business leaders starting to feel the strain: “It is the same as being in an airplane when the oxygen masks come down: you put your mask on before helping others. Rather than being outwardly focused and supporting everyone else, first be clear about what you need to be your best and what you need to do your best.”

The full Bitesize Insights webinar is available to view at www.larking-gowen.co.uk/webinars





Bitesize Insights: Retail

Everyone understands how the way we shop has changed, especially with the rise of online shopping. With big names like Arcadia in trouble and the high street under pressure, MHA Larking Gowen has Robert Hughes, chairman of Huges Electrical, sharing his insights in the next webinar. He will be sharing how Hughes Electrical has adapted to COVID and what lessons that holds for all retailers, as well as looking to the future and offering advice for all business owners.

Robert Hughes of Hughes Electrical will share his experience in the next Bitesize Insights webinar - Credit: Hughes Electrical

The next Bitesize Insights webinar takes place on December 15. To view, please register at https://rebrand.ly/HArch



