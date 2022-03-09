Former RAF serviceman left jobless during pandemic opens CrossFit gym

Jack Bloss, owner of 3 Bros CrossFit gym in Brunel Way in Thetford. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

A former RAF serviceman who found himself jobless during the coronavirus pandemic has now opened his own CrossFit gym.

Jack Bloss, from Thetford, served at RAF Honington for six years before he left the armed forces in 2019.

That was when the 30-year-old took up fitness coaching, with the aim of opening his own CrossFit gym.

A class taking place at 3 Bros CrossFit gym in Brunel Way in Thetford. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

But his plans were put on hold when the coronavirus pandemic hit at the start of 2020.

The father-of-three, who served in Afghanistan, said: “We had the finances ready to open our gym in Thetford and we were looking for a unit but Covid put a stop to that.

“I lost my job as a structural technician and because I worked as a self-employed coach, the gyms I was based at had to let me go as well.

A class taking place at 3 Bros CrossFit gym in Brunel Way in Thetford. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

“My wife works in the NHS as a maternity care assistant so she was flat out and she picked up extra work doing housekeeping.

“I also started working night shifts at Tesco to help support my family.”

After a difficult two years, Mr Bloss, father to Ronnie, 9, Vinnie, 7 and Sonny, 5, was able to claw back his savings and in November last year he found a unit in Brunel Way in Thetford.

Jack Bloss, owner of 3 Bros CrossFit gym in Brunel Way in Thetford. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

He was finally handed the keys on Friday, March 5, and just six days later, with help from friends and family, 3 Bros CrossFit gym was open.

“It was a difficult time,” said Mr Bloss.

“But now the gym is open I think I appreciate it a lot more than if it had happened two years ago.

“It feels pretty awesome because it’s something I have wanted for my family for a long time.”

3 Bros CrossFit gym in Brunel Way in Thetford. - Credit: Danielle Booden/Archant

Named after his three sons, Mr Bloss said he wanted to create a child-friendly space which is open to all ages and abilities.

He added: “The area was in need of a CrossFit gym. This is massive for Thetford.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re 65 or 16, you compete professionally or you’ve never done a workout in your life, anyone can do CrossFit.”