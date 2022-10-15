Revived Norfolk Farming Conference returns with weighty agenda

Topical industry issues will be debated when the Norfolk Farming Conference returns on November 30 - Credit: Lesley Buckley

Critical industry challenges around trade, water and the environment will be discussed by speakers when the Norfolk Farming Conference returns next month.

The event, which has not been held since February 2020 due to the Covid pandemic, will return with a fresh perspective and a new venue at the Norfolk Showground on November 30.

More than 300 farmers and industry professionals are expected to attend.

Speakers include National Farmers' Union deputy president Tom Bradshaw, Sir Dieter Helm, professor of economic policy at the University of Oxford, and Dr Andy Wood, chief executive of Adnams Brewery. It is also hoped a Defra minister will attend.

On the topic of water, General the Lord Dannatt will speak in his role as chairman of the Norfolk Strategic Flooding Alliance, alongside Dr Steve Moncaster, technical advisor for the Broadland Agricultural Water Abstractors Group, and Daniel Johns, chief executive of Water Resources East.

Local farm case studies range from efforts to improve soil health on the Holkham Estate to rewilding at Wild Ken Hill in west Norfolk, and organic farming at Shimpling Park Farm near Bury St Edmunds.

Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association managing director Mark Nicholas said he was delighted to host the comeback event at the showground.

"This is a really important event in the Norfolk farming calendar," he said.

"It is an opportunity to bring farmers and landowners together to be informed about three really topical issues of the day.

"One is the challenges and opportunities of trading in a post-Brexit environment, second is farming carbon, the environment, and how we move to more sustainable farming models. And thirdly, very topically, about water use and flood mitigation."

The event also has a new chairman in Dr Belinda Clarke, director of Agri-TechE, who said: "The Norfolk Farming Conference has always been local in its delivery, but national and international in its scope and impact.

"It uses local case studies to illustrate bigger-picture challenges facing farming decision-making, whether around productivity at one end of the spectrum, or rewilding at the other.

"After three years apart, I am looking forward to some of the elements we all expect from the conference. But there is also a freshness of perspective that recent global events have brought in, and I am excited to guide those conversations and learn from them myself."

