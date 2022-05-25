Celebrating the best of business in Norfolk

The Norfolk Business Awards are a great opportunity for businesses to celebrate the hard work and dedication of the people that make them tick - Credit: Matt Brasnett

Business editor Ken Symon encourages our county’s businesses to get the recognition they deserve by entering the Norfolk Business Awards 2022.

A warm welcome to the launch of the Norfolk Business Awards 2022. As the economy truly opens back after two very difficult years, we are delighted to celebrate the best businesses in the area.

This year our awards feature on the theme of “growth” as firms look to the future.

Most businesses have faced difficult challenges as the pandemic sparked lockdowns and what was very far from business as usual.

Firms of different sizes, sectors and types have shown incredible resilience and ingenuity, creativity and sheer stickability.

And for a few, these changed times have meant new opportunities which have resulted in real business boosts and as a result, in some cases, very different ways of working.

But for most the last few years have been a question of keeping going, of sheer survival.

While there are still straitened times for many enterprises, a lot of businesses have now turned the corner and have their minds and their actions set on growth. And we will be delighted to hear, to relay and celebrate the stories of growth in many different parts of the county.

In doing so we would like to say a big thank you to this year’s Norfolk Business Awards headline sponsor Barclays, as well as our category sponsors.

Entries for the awards will close on Sunday, August 7, with the awards dinner taking place at the Norfolk Showground Arena on Thursday, November 24.

Please do enter the awards, encourage others to do so, and help us to celebrate the best of business - https://www.norfolkbusinessawards.co.uk