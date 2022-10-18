Aldi creating 150 new jobs in Norfolk ahead of festive season

Aldi is creating 150 new jobs in Norfolk ahead of the busy Christmas period. - Credit: Joel Adams

Supermarket giant Aldi has announced it is creating 150 new jobs in Norfolk ahead of the Christmas rush.

Aldi is looking to fill temporary and permanent store positions to help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers during this busy period.

It is also recruiting for more than 850 roles across its 11 regional distribution centres around the UK.

Kelly Stokes, recruitment director at Aldi UK, said: “This year we’re recruiting more people than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers that are switching to Aldi.

“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day as a thank you for all of their hard work.”

Store Assistants earn a minimum hourly rate of up to £10.50 nationally and have paid breaks.