News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Business

Norwich Debenhams looks doomed as Boohoo to buy brand

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Moxon

Published: 6:52 AM January 25, 2021   
Debenhams in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Debenhams is set to announce the closure of all its UK stores, including the one in Orford Place, Norwich, after administrators failed to find a deal to rescue the physical business. The brand and website are set to be bought by Boohoo. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Debenhams is set to announce that all its remaining 118 stores around the country, including the one in Norwich, are to close after administrators failed to find a buyer.

According to the BBC, the firm's brand and website is to be bought by fellow fashion retailer Boohoo, with an announcement potentially coming as early as later this morning.

But a full rescue deal for the physical business has not materialised, meaning all stores are set to close with 12,000 jobs likely to be lost around the country.

Stores like the one in Orford Place, Norwich, which has already been running a closing down sale since last month, will join those such as London's Oxford Street which had already announced its closure.

Debenhams joins a long line of brands to be rescued by Boohoo, including Karen Millen, Coast and Oasis, but like with those deals no stores will be saved, meaning retail staff will likely lose their jobs.

You may also want to watch:

Neither Debenhams nor Boohoo commented to the BBC.

Most Read

  1. 1 Drink driver arrested after crashing into two trees in Norwich
  2. 2 Yellow weather warning for snow in place across region
  3. 3 Norwich hairdresser, former boxer and bodybuilder, dies from Covid
  1. 4 Jack-knifed lorry shuts A148 as police issue ice warning
  2. 5 9 of Norfolk's most famous blue plaques
  3. 6 Map reveals the most serious crashes on the NDR since it fully opened
  4. 7 The secrets and scandals of a former Norwich hotel  
  5. 8 Atlantis Tower up for sale after owner signs ‘outrageous’ loan deal
  6. 9 It's 'a long, long way' until lockdown restrictions are lifted - Hancock
  7. 10 Covid rates continue to fall across Norfolk, especially in Norwich

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Coronavirus

Norfolk woman fined after travelling 200 miles to visit daughter

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Revealed: The areas where Covid cases are still increasing

Tom Bristow​

Author Picture Icon

Man admits defrauding more than £1.3m from Norfolk firm

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon

Bowls

Norfolk bowls star tests positive at world indoor championships

Dominic Picksley

person
Comments powered by Disqus