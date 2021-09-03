1 in 9 firms fail fire safety tests in Norfolk

Published: 3:54 PM September 3, 2021

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service is urging to not overlook fire safety. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press Â© 2011

Norfolk Fire and Rescue service has revealed that one in nine premises failed fire safety tests in 2020/21.

The fire service carried out 370 fire safety audits across 2020/21 and deemed 40 of the businesses unsatisfactory.

Now, they are urging Norfolk businesses not to overlook fire safety by backing Business Safety Week from September 6 until 12.

The safety week is run by National Fire Chiefs Council and aims to offer support and advice and make businesses aware of their fire safety responsibilities under legislation.

Norfolk’s chief fire officer Stuart Ruff said: “Fire can have a devastating impact on businesses, some of which never recover.

“Advice and guidance helps to reduce the risk of fire and keep Norfolk businesses, their staff and the public safe.

“Fire alarms should be professionally serviced twice a year to ensure they are working and there are steps businesses can take to reduce the risk of fire starting.”

More information about Business Safety Week can be found on the county council website.