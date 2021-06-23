James Bond themed windmill owned by 007 star for rent

Published: 11:38 AM June 23, 2021

A James Bond themed windmill in Norfolk is available for a luxury holiday stay. It was once owned by 007 actor, the late Sir Roger Moore. - Credit: Archant/Coolstays.com

A converted Norfolk windmill once owned by movie star Sir Roger Moore is now offering '00 heaven' as a luxury holiday stay.

'Bond Island Windmill' in Repps with Bastwick on the Broads, with beautiful views over the River Thurne, is ideal for 007 fans.

The outside bar and relaxation area - Credit: Coolstays.com

From offering a 'quantum of solace' in its tranquil setting to feeling 'shaken not stirred' in its outside bar area, the windmill is available to hire from £1,831 a week.

The late Sir Roger Moore as 007 in Live and Let Die - Credit: Eon Productions

The 300-year-old converted windmill was once owned by the actor who played James Bond in movies such as Live and Let Die, the Man with the Golden Gun and Moonraker.

00 heaven...another nod to the Bond movies - Credit: Coolstays.com

And continuing the theme, there are many references to Bond throughout. Some of the walls are adorned with pictures from the 007 movies and outside, the bar area has a sign 'shaken not stirred' and 'from flusher with love'.

A Quantum of Solace - Credit: Coolstays.com

One of the most tranquil spots overlooking the river is called 'Quantum of Solace.' There's also a comic crocodile as a fun reminder of one of the scenes in Live and Let Die.

The view from the top of the windmill - Credit: Coolstays.com

Bond pictures adorning the walls - Credit: Coolstays.com

Another nod to the Bond movies - Credit: Coolstays.com

A spokesman from Coolstays.com, one of the operators marketing the windmill, said: "It's a unique James Bond themed converted windmill with a private mooring.

"Enjoy fishing, the incredible wildlife and the beauty of the Norfolk Broads all on your doorstep.

Inside the converted windmill - Credit: Coolstays.com

"With modern comforts, it has been lovingly restored and furnished to reflect a Norfolk Broads and film theme throughout, with splashes of James Bond here and there.

"It offers the ultimate romantic getaway summer or winter, or a unique escape for family groups."

Inside the incredible windmill - Credit: Coolstays.com

Inside the former windmill tower is an industrial-style kitchen leading to a lounge/dining area and a decking area.

There are three bedrooms over two floors and two bathrooms. The fourth, top floor is accessed by a steep staircase but offers fabulous views.

Pictures of the Bond movies adorning the walls - Credit: Coolstays.com

The converted windmill - Credit: Coolstays.com

Outside are landscaped gardens, a private mooring - meaning you can hire a boat from a nearby boatyard - and car parking is available.

Norfolk's other links with 007

The Lotus Esprit in the Bond movie - Credit: Archant library

The Lotus Esprit, which was designed at the car firm's HQ in Hethel, was used in the 1976 film The Spy Who Loved Me. Lotus stunt driver and test driver Roger Becker actually drove it in the hit movie.

The late Wing Commander Ken Wallis in one of his autogyros. - Credit: Archant © 2010

The late Wing Commander Ken Wallis, who lived in Reymerston, had one of his autogyros used in the 1967 film You Only Live Twice. He flew it in the film as Sean Connery's stunt double.

James Bond creator Ian Fleming was inspired to name one of his best known villains, Ernst Stavro Blofeld, after the father of Norfolk-based cricket commentator Henry Blofeld.

Thomas Blofeld went to Eton with Fleming but other stories abound that the writer used the name of the first person who came into his London gentleman's club - which could have been Mr Blofeld too.

Sir Roger Moore made one of his final public appearances at Norwich Theatre Royal in November 2016 when he shared Bond stories and showbiz anecdotes in an on-stage interview.







