Search

Advanced search

A positive step forward as high streets reopen for first time in months

PUBLISHED: 07:00 15 June 2020

Great Yarmouth town centre. Market place, shops reopening as lock down is lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Great Yarmouth town centre. Market place, shops reopening as lock down is lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

After almost three months of strict lockdown our high streets will reopen from today as life for us all slowly returns to a new normal.

Great Yarmouth town centre. Market place, shops reopening as lock down is lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth town centre. Market place, shops reopening as lock down is lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

It is a crucial time for high streets up and down the country as non-essential retailers are permitted to reopen their doors for the first time since the end of March as they adhere to strict guidelines, including social distancing.

This newspaper has launched the Love Local campaign to encourage people to spend within our region and give the independent industry a vital boost as businesses across the county reopen their doors following the coronavirus lockdown.

Zoos and safari parks, places of worship for private prayer, auction houses, photography studios, electronics retailers, indoor markets and all other non-essential shops such as those selling clothes, shoes and toys will also reopen to the public today.

Nova Fairbank, head of policy for the Norfolk Chambers of Commerce, said: “Businesses will welcome the opportunity to reopen their stores and return their workers to full employment.

Great Yarmouth town centre. Market place, shops reopening as lock down is lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGreat Yarmouth town centre. Market place, shops reopening as lock down is lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

“Having said that we want to ensure that conditions are safe for staff as well as the general public so its proceed with caution but hopefully this is the start of better things for people.”

She added: “I think that we’ve got to look at this as another positive step forward, but we have to proceed with caution, We don’t want a second spike.”

Customers returning to shops are likely to be greeted by floor markings indicating one-way systems and signs reminding them to keep two metres apart from other shoppers as well as staff.

Jonty Young, head or marketing for Norwich Lanes, insisted the city would overcome this.

Great Yarmouth seafront was quiet on a sunny Saturday, June 13. There were dog walkers and small groups enjoying walks as attractions and shops remained closed. Pictures: Anthony CarrollGreat Yarmouth seafront was quiet on a sunny Saturday, June 13. There were dog walkers and small groups enjoying walks as attractions and shops remained closed. Pictures: Anthony Carroll

He said: “Norwich has gone through riots, two plagues and been bombed and these buildings are still here.”

Alistair Cox, manager of King’s Lynn’s Vancouver Quarter shopping district, said: “We all are adapting to the new normal and we ask shoppers to appreciate that measures being put in place are to keep everyone safe.”

But it is not just shops which are due to reopen today.

Zoos can reopen, although indoor exhibitions, such as reptile houses, will still be closed,

Churches and other places of worship can open for private prayer in England from Monday.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone

A motorist was caught driving at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Lowestoft. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography

WATCH: Footage shows strange flashing lights in the sky over Norwich

Lights thought to be SpaceX Starlink satellites were seen flashing in the sky over Norwich. Picture: James Gibson

Hunt continues after gang threw brick at man in racist attack

The racist attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Land off country lane set for auction

Land off Bulls Green Road in Toft Monks, Beccles, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia. It is due to be sold at an online auction on July 22. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Police catch motorist driving at almost 70mph in a 30mph speed zone

A motorist was caught driving at 67mph in a 30mph zone in Lowestoft. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

See inside £375,000 Tudor home for sale in famous movie location street

The beautiful home for sale in historic Elm Hill. Pic: Michael Palmer, Image Quest Photography

WATCH: Footage shows strange flashing lights in the sky over Norwich

Lights thought to be SpaceX Starlink satellites were seen flashing in the sky over Norwich. Picture: James Gibson

Hunt continues after gang threw brick at man in racist attack

The racist attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Land off country lane set for auction

Land off Bulls Green Road in Toft Monks, Beccles, is being marketed by Auction House East Anglia. It is due to be sold at an online auction on July 22. Pictures: Auction House East Anglia

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Hunt continues after gang threw brick at man in racist attack

The racist attack took place at the alleyway adjacent to Amy Court, on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

A positive step forward as high streets reopen for first time in months

Great Yarmouth town centre. Market place, shops reopening as lock down is lifted. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Touching tribute left by victim’s mum at scene of city tower block tragedy

Floral tributes to Craig Stubbs which have been left at Normandie Tower in Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh.

City players must deal with lack of home advantage quickly - Trybull

Tom Trybull is yet to score for Norwich City this season, in 17 appearances Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

‘Parents are scrabbling for options’ - Concerns over lack of secondary school places in suburb

Martin Betts. Picture: Creative Sponge
Drive 24