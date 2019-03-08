Lowestoft and Waveney business awards open for entries

It is an awards ceremony that showcases outstanding individual and group achievements of businesses across the dsitrct.

And the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce in Lowestoft and Waveney business awards 2019 are now open for entries.

Now in their 12th year, the awards were created to highlight contributions that have been made by local businesses and individuals and raise the profile within the business community.

An awards launch event, which was held at Ivy House Country Hotel on July 3, was attended by the 2019 award sponsors and local businesses wishing to find out more about the annual ceremony.

A chamber spokesman said: "We continue to believe those who have made an outstanding contribution to the business community truly deserve to be recognised for their hard work and continued success.

"Our awards enable Lowestoft and Waveney businesses of any size and sector to showcase their talent and excellence to clients, customers, suppliers, business alliances and to all of the local business community.

"Entering the awards can reap a host of benefits and could raise your profile and increase brand awareness.

"Winning an award could also provide recognition and celebration of your hard work and differentiate you from your competitors."

Businesses can nominate themselves for an award, or nominate another business or individual that they believe is deserving of recognition.

There are numerous categories to choose from and an unlimited number of businesses or individuals can be entered, free of charge.

The awards headline sponsor, Access Community Trust, is delighted to be sponsoring one of the new awards this year - the Resilient Business Award - recognising those businesses who are actively aiding workplace wellbeing and helping staff become more mentally and physically resilient.

Other award categories include Apprentice/Trainee of the Year; Business Person of the Year; Business of the Year; Community Pride; Employer of the Year and much more.

To enter the awards visit www.suffolkchamber.co.uk/lowestoft-and-waveney/awards/

The closing date for entries is September 30.