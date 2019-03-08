Bank holiday weekend work means buses replace trains between Norwich and Ipswich

Train passengers have been reminded that they will face disruption this bank holiday weekend, due to engineering work between Norwich and London Liverpool Street.

Network Rail said that buses are replacing trains between Norwich and Ipswich today (Saturday), tomorrow (Sunday) and on bank holiday Monday.

Engineers are renewing switches and crossings - movable sections of rail that guide trains from one track to another - and carrying out track maintenance.

Meliha Duymaz, Network Rail's route managing director for Anglia, said: "We recognise there is never an ideal time to shut the railway for our must-do work, but bank holidays are the least disruptive time to do it, when fewer passengers use the railway compared to the working week.

"We can do the maximum amount of work while impacting the fewest number of people.

"Sometimes a closure is the only way we can carry out major work like replacing track or improvements to overhead electric lines. We always work closely with train companies to minimise disruption.

"While a lot of the network will be open, if you are thinking about travelling, please plan ahead by checking with your train operator or visiting the National Rail Enquiries website."

Jamie Burles, Greater Anglia managing director, said: "Together with Network Rail, we're transforming the railway in East Anglia, to make it more reliable. We apologise to customers inconvenienced by this work and thank them for their continuing patience.

"We'd advise customers to check before they travel on our website or app to find out details of revised timetables and rail replacements."

Passengers are advised to check their journey with their train operator or www.nationalrail.co.uk before travelling.